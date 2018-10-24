3 die, 3 missing as car plunges into Agbarho River

By Perez Brisibe
UGHELLI—THREE passengers travelling in a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, are feared dead when the car plunged into Agbarho River along the East-West Road in Ughelli North council area of Delta State.
Though two persons reportedly swam out from the car, three other occupants, including one Omamode Ojegba, who is the Director General of Delta State ADP governorship candidate, Frank Esanubi, Campaign Organisation, are still unaccounted for.
It would be recalled that a similar accident occurred last month when three others were reported dead when the car they were travelling in from Yenagoa to Warri, also plunged into the same river.
As at 11a.m. yesterday, when Vanguard visited the scene of the incident, officials of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, were trying to recover the car, while local divers were combing the water trying to locate the three travellers, who were still unaccounted for.
Speaking on the incident, an operative of FRSC said the vehicle was heading towards Warri from Ughelli when the driver lost control and landed inside the river.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The accident happened Tuesday afternoon. Upon our arrival at the scene of the accident, two of the occupants had already swum out of the vehicle, while the three others occupants are uncounted for.”
