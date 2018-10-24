Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Firm donates relief materials as Idps beg for malaria drugs



By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Agencies and public-spirited individuals have been urged to support Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Delta State with drugs to combat malaria.

Making the appeal while receiving the items donated by Heritage Energy Operational Services,  HEOSL, to assist  victims of flood disaster at Uvweru camp, Ughelli North Local Government Area, LGA, Secretary of the LGA,  Dr. Johnson Uvovwriesewva, said most of the camps needed drugs to help the fight against malaria.

IDPs

Johnson, who is in charge of the IDP camp, commended the firm for the donations which included detergents, drugs, disposables and other valuables.

His words: “We are appealing to government and other agencies should provide money for us to purchase drugs because more people are coming here for medical services and we cannot reject them.”

Udom’s politics of state first

We also need money to transport our personnel.’’

The oil company also visited IDP camps in Emede, Ozoro, Uzere and Olomoro communities in Isoko North and South LGAs where they made similar donations.

Presenting the items at the various camps the Manager, Community Development, Heritage Energy Operations Services, Chief Williams Ebieroma sympathised with the victims, thanking the state government for assisting the IDPs.

He said: “We all know that the state government cannot do it alone. That is why we have come out to assist the government in taking care of these people who have been chased away from their homes due to the flood.

We also want to advise Deltans, who live in flood-prone communities to always heed to the warnings of the Nigerian Metrological Services.’’

