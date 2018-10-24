Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

NUC lauds Kola Daisi University



By Oghenefego Obaebor

Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, has commended Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State,for its impressive achievements within its first year of operations.The NUC scribe, who paid a courtesy visit to the university recently was of the opinion that the institution had cleared critical hurdles and is also ready  to easily attract quality staff and students to achieve its vision. Rasheed made glowing remarks on the institution’s  environment and in particular, the leadership of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, while advocating that all hands must  be on deck in sustaining their enviable progress towards achieving the vision to become an institution of global reckoning.

NOUN, Hybrid Group sensitise Nigerians on safety, risk reduction

Rasheed was accompanied on the visit by the Commission’s Director of Research, Innovation and Communication Technology, Dr. Suleiman Raman-Yusuf and the Director of Accreditation, Dr. Noel Biodun Saliu, both of whom in their contributions respectively, commended the management of the university for its relentless efforts towards attracting students as well as its quest for more innovative courses. They also noted that the university has  demonstrated firm commitment towards producing graduates that are capable to lead with confidence and transparency. They advised the university management to continue to identify with the reform agenda of the NUC, so that graduates of the institution could compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kolade Luke Ayorinde, thanked the Executive Secretary and his entourage for  their encouragement and  support in the development of the university. Ayorinde disclosed that the progress witnessed in the university within the short time of its foundation as noticed by the delegates, was the culmination of the doggedness of the university’s founder, Chief Kola Daisi, the Bashorun of Ibadanland  and  the experienced and dedicated members of both the Board of Trustees and the Governing Council, whom he said had spared no efforts in giving their maximum support in ensuring that the vision of the university was accomplished.In his remarks during the facility tour of the university led by the Vice-Chancellor, the visibly impressed Rasheed, commended the foresight, courage and sacrifices of the Founder, Chief Kola Daisi  and  his huge investment in the Nigerian education sector, which he noted would be to the benefit of future generations. He assured the university of  NUC’s unwavering cooperation.

