‘Special needs children, not liabilities’

By Funmi Ajumobi & Elizabeth Uwandu
Special needs children have been described as gifts from God and not liabilities. This was the submission of Mrs Olufunso Owasanoye, Executive Director, Human Development Initiatives,HDI at the foundation’s day with special needs children held recently in Lagos. According to her, the main objective of the event was to give the children a sense of belonging, acceptance and confidence through education and scholarship sponsored by Human Development Initiatives-Education Trust Fund, HDI-ETF for selected beneficiaries from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions based on their consistent good behaviour and academic performance adding that government alone could not meet the education needs of these children.
Why Nigerians are yet to feel impact of economic growth — Udoma
“Human Development Initiatives-Education Trust Fund (HDI-ETF) is an extension of HDI’s projects that focus on widowers/widows’ children, orphans as well as children living with disabilities. HDI-ETF is a foundation set up to address the plights of special children, many of whom are highly prone to dropping out of school as a result of their challenges or inability of their surviving parents or guardians to sataite their education needs,” Owasanoye said adding ” the idea of Day out with special children was therefore borne out of the need to take our hearts and acts of charity, love and support for the vulnerable to significantly down-to-earth levels in strengthening them. This would most certainly support the government in reducing the number of out-of-school children as we support vulnerable children with our education scholarship in government schools from nursery to university level.”
