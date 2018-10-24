Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

UCL: Liverpool thrash Red Star Belgrade as Salah nets brace at Anfield



- Mohamed Salah scored twice against Red Star Belgrade in a UCL Group C fixture on Wednesday night

- Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane netted the other goals during the encounter at Anfield

- Liverpool now top Group C log with 6 points while Napoli are second with 5 points after three matches

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah netted a brace against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, October 24, as the Reds thrashed Red Star Belgrade 4-0 win in a Group C fixture of the UEFA Champions League.

The encounter which took place at Anfield saw Roberto Firmino score the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute.

Reds left back, Andrew Robertson dribbled the ball down the left flank, before connecting a pass through the middle of the box, Firmino controlled the pass nicely, and fired a shot into the net, to set the Reds on the path of victory.

