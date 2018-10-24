UCL: Liverpool thrash Red Star Belgrade as Salah nets brace at Anfield

- Mohamed Salah scored twice against Red Star Belgrade in a UCL Group C fixture on Wednesday night

- Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane netted the other goals during the encounter at Anfield

- Liverpool now top Group C log with 6 points while Napoli are second with 5 points after three matches

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah netted a brace against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, October 24, as the Reds thrashed Red Star Belgrade 4-0 win in a Group C fixture of the UEFA Champions League.

The encounter which took place at Anfield saw Roberto Firmino score the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute.

Reds left back, Andrew Robertson dribbled the ball down the left flank, before connecting a pass through the middle of the box, Firmino controlled the pass nicely, and fired a shot into the net, to set the Reds on the path of victory.

On the 45 minute, Egypt’s Salah netted his first goal as Liverpool zoomed to a two-goal lead.

Swiss star, Xherdan Shaqiri set the ball for a charging Salah inside the opposition’s vital area, Salah took a tap before blasting his effort past Milan Borjan for the second for the Reds.

Six minutes after the commencement of the second stanza, Salah scored his second of the game, and Liverpool’s third from a spot-kick.

And 10 minutes from regulation time, Senegal forward Sadio Mane completed the rout.

Daniel Sturridge provided the assist after bringing back the ball into the box, even with his back to the goal, he smartly turned to his right before releasing a quick pass to Mane, to finish off.

At the blast of the final whistle, Liverpool claimed a 4-0 win, as Red Star Belgrade fired blanks.

Interestingly, Wednesday’s brace from Salah, has seen his total goals haul hit 50 goals in 65 appearances for Liverpool.

Reacting moments after the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "I think he would say thanks to his teammates because it's quite difficult to score goals without these wonderful passes and crosses," the German noted, even as he was quick to add.

"Like tonight, the first goal he scored was [from] genius little link-up play of Shaq -- I don't know how he did that! It's good that we maybe can stop talking about that [his scoring record] -- it helps a little bit."

"I'm not in doubt, he was not in doubt, but if you are constantly asking about it then it is like, 'Something obviously is wrong, or people are not happy' or whatever. You should not think about it, you should not constantly think about how can I score again? It only happens if you work hard, if you are in the right spaces, if your teammates see you in the right moments and if you make the right runs, then you can score. It is an exceptional number and hopefully he can continue,” Klopp was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade will return to the pitch again in the reverse fixture on November, 6 at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

