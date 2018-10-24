Lifestyle: 10 things you probably didn't know about 'Coco'

Last year, Disney and Pixar teamed up to release "Coco," a devastatingly beautiful movie about Mexican culture and the holiday Día de los Muertos. In addition to leaving theaters of people in tears, the vibrant and heart touching film earned $800.5 million in the box office and won an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Whether you've seen the film a dozen times or just one, relive the power and beauty of "Coco" through 10 facts about the movie you probably didn't know.
The name was changed in Brazil.
The name was changed in Brazil.(Disney/Pixar)
In Brazil, the title of "Coco" was changed to "Viva! A Vida É Uma Festa!" because the word "cocô" means "poop". Naturally, you can see why Disney decided to change the title of the film in this country.
The movie is more popular in China than in the US.
The movie is more popular in China than in the US.(Disney/Pixar)
Grossing $154 million in just four weeks in the Chinese box office, "Coco" was more popular in China than the US. For comparison, the Disney film earned $150 million in the US during its first month released.
Coco" is Mexico's highest-grossing movie ever.
Coco" is Mexico's highest-grossing movie ever.(Disney/Pixar)
Earning over $43 million in Mexico, "Coco" became both the highest-grossing animated film and highest-gross film ever in the country. "Marvel's The Avengers" previously held this coveted title.
There are several nods to "Toy Story" in the film.
There are several nods to "Toy Story" in the film.(Disney/Pixar)
First, the Pizza Planet truck can be seen driving in front of Miguel's house at the beginning of the film. Then, when Miguel is making his way to the plaza, he takes a shortcut through the mercado, where one of the vendors is selling piñatas that look like Woody. Mike Wazowski from "Monsters Inc." also makes an appearance at this same vendor.
"Finding Nemo" characters also make an appearance.
"Finding Nemo" characters also make an appearance.(Disney/Pixar)
When Miguel runs past the colorful stand filled with alebrije figurines, you can spot Nemo, Dory, and Destiny all on the stand. You can also see Mamá Imelda's alebrije, Pepita, and a few other spirit guides that make an appearance in the film.
There's an impressive number of lights.
There's an impressive number of lights.(Disney/Pixar)
An astonishing 7 million lights were created for the opening shot of the Land of the Dead. This one shot took years for animators to dream up and create.
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera owned Xolo dogs.
Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera owned Xolo dogs.(Disney/ Pixar)
In the film, Frida Kahlo identifies Miguel's dog as a Xolo pup. We can only assume filmmakers had her identify the unique breed as the real Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera owned several of these pups and even included them in their artwork.
The orange flowers in the Land of the Dead are symbolic.
The orange flowers in the Land of the Dead are symbolic.(Disney/ Pixar)
Like everything else in the film, the bright orange flowers seen throughout the Land of the Dead are a symbolic part of Día de los Muertos. The cempasuchitl, or marigold, is used during this holiday to help guide spirits to their family's ofrendas.
The film took six years to complete.
The film took six years to complete.(Disney/ Pixar)
Beginning production in 2011, "Coco" was in development for six years. But for fans, it was worth it.
"The Incredibles" makes an appearance.
"The Incredibles" makes an appearance.(Disney/ Pixar)
Spotted on the way into the talent show, Miguel and Héctor walk past a poster for "The Incredibles," which was perhaps Disney giving free advertising to the then-upcoming sequel.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: 13 foods you should be refrigerating but aren't
No one likes to throw out food that's gone bad before its time. If your groceries aren't lasting as long as you'd like, it might
Lifestyle: 10 'healthy' food swaps that aren't actually better for you
It's safe to say that eating right is a way lot easier than it used to be, especially since the market is filled with options
Lifestyle: 11 things you probably didn’t know about Miley Cyrus
Ever since her big break as the title character of "Hannah Montana" in 2006, Miley Cyrus has been in full view of the public eye.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Revealed: Causes Of Poor Sexual Performance In Men
” My Name is Alechenu Anyebe, and I am from the Idoma tribe of Nigeria, you must have Noticed that from my Name.Now, it is widespread
Usain Bolt's first professional football deal set to collapse as he wants $3m as against $150k offered to him
- Usain Bolt is set to leave A-League side Central Coaster Mariners - The Jamaica has rejected a contract offer from the Aussie club- The
Court Grants SERAP's Wish To Make Fashola Explain How N900bn Was Spent On Power Sector
The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has granted leave to the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to seek its reliefs to compel the
FRSC, Nigerian Breweries kick against drink-driving
Nigerian Breweries Plc in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recently kicked-off the 2018 Don’t Drink and Drive campaign aimed at creating safety awareness
Tech: NASA scientists created 21 new constellations for the invisible night sky — including Albert Einstein, Godzilla, and Starship Enterprise
When we look into space, we see only visible light, but there are many wavelengths we can't see. NASA's Fermi space telescope can
Ik Ogbonna’s wife hints their marriage might be over, as she flashes ringless finger,
Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna’s wife Sonia some weeks ago hinted that her marriage is in trouble after she dropped his last name from all her social media accounts. The
Post Your Comment below: >>