Lifestyle: 11 things you probably didn’t know about Miley Cyrus

Ever since her big break as the title character of "Hannah Montana" in 2006, Miley Cyrus has been in full view of the public eye. Whether it's her shocking award show performances, her engagement to Liam Hemsworth, or her philanthropy and activism, this Cyrus always gives fans something to talk about.
She might be a notoriously open book, but there's still little-known facts about Cyrus that even her most hardcore fans might not know. Here are just 12 fun Miley facts that might've flown under your radar.
She originally auditioned for the role of Hannah Montana's best friend.
She originally auditioned for the role of Hannah Montana's best friend.(Disney Channel)
In her memoir "Miles to Go," Cyrus explained how she originally wasn't aiming for the lead role when she auditioned for "Hannah Montana." With singing skills beyond her then-11 years, the role ended up in her lap.
She said she came out to her mother at age 14.
She said she came out to her mother at age 14.(Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR)
"I remember telling [my mom] I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, I love them. I love them like I love boys," Cyrus explained in an interview with Paper. The star identifies as pansexual.
She founded a nonprofit called Happy Hippie Foundation.
She founded a nonprofit called Happy Hippie Foundation.(Happy Hippie Foundation)
According to its website, Happy Hippie's mission is "to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations."
Dolly Parton is her godmother.
Dolly Parton is her godmother.(Christopher Polk/ Getty Images)
Cyrus said the country legend taught her "how to treat people well."
The "King of Rock ‘n' Roll" is her biggest musical inspiration.
** FILE ** In a file photo Elvis Presley sings during a 1973 concert. August 16, 2007 marks the 30th anniversary of Presley's death.(AP Photo)
Although her dad Billy Ray has a successful music career as well, she's said Elvis Presley has inspired her most.
She has a non-life-threatening heart condition.
She has a non-life-threatening heart condition.(Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images)
Cyrus has tachycardia, which makes her heart rate exceed that of a normal resting heart. "There is never a time onstage when I'm not thinking about my heart," she wrote in her memoir.
She has nine Top 10 hits.
She has nine Top 10 hits.(YouTube/ VEVO)
"See You Again," "7 Things," "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Can't Be Tamed," "We Can't Stop," "Malibu," and "Wrecking Ball" have all earned Top 10 status on the Billboard Hot 100 under Cyrus' name. Under her Hannah Montana moniker, "He Could Be the One" also made its way to #10.
Her half-brother is Trace Cyrus from the band Metro Station.
Her half-brother is Trace Cyrus from the band Metro Station.(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Trace was born from a previous relationship with Miley's mom, Tish. He co-fronted the emo-electro band Metro Station, who were best known for their 2008 single, "Shake It."
Once an advocate for recreational marijuana, she recently took a break from weed.
Once an advocate for recreational marijuana, she recently took a break from weed.(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
In a 2017 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus explained that she'd quit cigarettes and hadn't smoked weed in eight months.
She's not touring her most recent album because of her pet pigs.
She's not touring her most recent album because of her pet pigs.(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
"Literally the only reason I'm not touring is because of those f--king pigs," she continued in her interview with Stern. "That's how much I love those pigs."
Her name wasn't always Miley.
Her name wasn't always Miley.(Featureflash / Shutterstock.com)
Before legally changing it to the name we know her as today, Miley was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. Billy Ray explained the name's origin in an interview with Piers Morgan: "I had given her the name before she was born because I had a vision. I felt it was her destiny to bring hope to the world."
