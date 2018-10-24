Dockworker tells court he didn’t kill his wife

By Abdulwahab Abdulah
A dockworker, Lekan Shonde, accused of killing her banker wife, Ronke at their Egbeda home, yesterday told an Ikeja High Court that he did not kill her, but the lady fell.
Lekan denied killing Ronke, while under cross examination by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Y.G. Oshoala before Justice Josephine Oyefeso.
The accused, who opened his defence told the court: “I did not kill her. I don’t have any reason to kill her because we had resolved the matter that night.”
He was led in defence by his counsel, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), and was the lone defence witness in the matter.
Prosecuting counsel, Oshoala, had told the defendant that his usual habit was to pick the deceased and hit her against the wall and that he had displayed an intention to deal ruthlessly with the deceased, but Lekan denied the claims of the prosecution saying, “Adunni (the name he fondly called the deceased) never said such thing to me”.
Lekan said he did not go to his in-laws’ house until “two or three days” after the incident because his father and some people told him that if he did, they would not spare him.
He said instead, he surrendered himself to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) after he was declared wanted.
Lekan denied taking his wife’s phone on the day of the incident in answer to a question by the prosecution.
Asked to read a portion of the statement he gave to the Police marked exhibit P1A. he claimed to have poor vision and that he has no eye glasses.
Lekan, still under cross-examination by the prosecution, said he was surprised that the autopsy report showed evidence of haemorrhage, that the deceased’s brain was “heavy, swollen and filled with water and other signs of violent attack particularly around the neck.”
Lekan had accused his wife of engaging in extra-marital affairs.
Justice Oyefeso has adjourned the matter till November 30 for adoption of written addresses by counsels.
Lekan Shonde allegedly killed his wife sometimes in 2016 and thereafter fled their home, locking his wife’s corpse in the house with their two children aged five and six, who were asleep.
Ronke’s lifeless body was discovered by their two children whose cries attracted neighbours.
Related Articles
Arsenal, Chelsea fans set for Europa League on StarTimes
Soccer fans are in for another round of live Europa League action today, with Arsenal on the road to face Sporting Libson, Chelsea hosting BATE
Nigerian students bemoan lack of faith in graduates
… question expatriates handling of our industries By Elizabeth Uwandu One of the fallout of corruption and bad leadership is the loss in faith of a nation’s
Nigeria-Benin Republic joint border targeted at illegal arms prevention — Envoy
By Monsuru Olowoopejo LAGOS—THE Nigerian Ambassador to Benin-Republic, Mr. Kayode Oguntuase, yesterday, disclosed that the Seme-Kreke border was targeted at preventing movement of illegal arms into
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
NANS disowns online publication calling for protest against JAMB
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Monday disowns an online publication, calling on students to stage protest at the Joint Admission and Matriculation
NUC lauds Kola Daisi University
By Oghenefego Obaebor Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, has commended Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State,for its impressive achievements within its
Rwanda's president Kagame seen jogging without security in Kigali (photo)
The president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame was seen doing a jogging exercise around the city of Kigali, the country's capital without security operatives.In a photo
UNAGHA, EX-APC PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT YELLS: APC fractured in nearly 36 states, can’t win with Oshiomhole
The only way APC can win in Delta stateSpeaks on Uduaghan, Kachikwu, Ogboru, Emerhor By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South FORMER All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant,
Lifestyle: Lady Gaga's pink engagement ring is estimated to be worth $300,000, and it looks a lot like the ones Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton wear
Dedicated Lady Gaga fans have spent the past year speculating whether or not the entertainer is engaged. After Elle magazine's annual Women in Hollywood event,
Retire all Service Chiefs, Anglican Bishop urges Buhari
By Peter OkutuAbakaliki—THE Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Rev. Paul Udogu, weekend, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to retire all the service
Post Your Comment below: >>