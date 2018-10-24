Dockworker tells court he didn’t kill his wife

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

A dockworker, Lekan Shonde, accused of killing her banker wife, Ronke at their Egbeda home, yesterday told an Ikeja High Court that he did not kill her, but the lady fell.

Lekan denied killing Ronke, while under cross examination by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Y.G. Oshoala before Justice Josephine Oyefeso.

The accused, who opened his defence told the court: “I did not kill her. I don’t have any reason to kill her because we had resolved the matter that night.”

He was led in defence by his counsel, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN), and was the lone defence witness in the matter.

Prosecuting counsel, Oshoala, had told the defendant that his usual habit was to pick the deceased and hit her against the wall and that he had displayed an intention to deal ruthlessly with the deceased, but Lekan denied the claims of the prosecution saying, “Adunni (the name he fondly called the deceased) never said such thing to me”.

Lekan said he did not go to his in-laws’ house until “two or three days” after the incident because his father and some people told him that if he did, they would not spare him.

He said instead, he surrendered himself to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) after he was declared wanted.

Lekan denied taking his wife’s phone on the day of the incident in answer to a question by the prosecution.

Asked to read a portion of the statement he gave to the Police marked exhibit P1A. he claimed to have poor vision and that he has no eye glasses.

Lekan, still under cross-examination by the prosecution, said he was surprised that the autopsy report showed evidence of haemorrhage, that the deceased’s brain was “heavy, swollen and filled with water and other signs of violent attack particularly around the neck.”

Lekan had accused his wife of engaging in extra-marital affairs.

Justice Oyefeso has adjourned the matter till November 30 for adoption of written addresses by counsels.

Lekan Shonde allegedly killed his wife sometimes in 2016 and thereafter fled their home, locking his wife’s corpse in the house with their two children aged five and six, who were asleep.

Ronke’s lifeless body was discovered by their two children whose cries attracted neighbours.