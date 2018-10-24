Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Uganda officials study Nigeria’s PenCom model



National Pension Commission, PenCom, is playing host to a delegation from Uganda Retirements Benefits Regulatory Authority, URBRA, on a four-day visit to understudy Nigeria’s pension system.

A statement by Peter Aghahowa, PenCom’s Head, Corporate Communications, said the delegation is made up of Chairman of URBRA, Andrew Kasiriye; Secretary to the Board, Rita Waswa, and Daisy Nabakoosa.

According to Mr. Andrew Kasiriye, URBRA is looking to introduce micro- pension to the informal sector in Uganda.

During the visit, the URBRA delegates will review several aspects of Nigerian pension system, including deployment of ICT for the scheme.

