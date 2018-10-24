SystemSpecs unveils platform to grow SMEs

SystemSpecs Limited has launched a platform, Remita SME Suite, to enable Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria manage their business – from funds collection to payments and payroll in a more convenient, data-driven and organised manner.

The Remita SME Suite will help SMEs reach immediate and larger markets; get paid easily for goods and services through multiple channels, including bank branches nationwide, electronic banking, debit/credit cards and mobile wallets; boost profit margins; seamlessly manage employee affairs; keep organisational and transactional records; and ultimately access SME loans.

Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, speaking on the service, said: “Remita SME Suite would assist SMEs to grow and innovate in a sustainable and profitable way, which would not only drastically turn around the user SME for good but also position them to add greater value to the Nigerian economy.

“With this service, more businesses would be able to scale to the next level and extend their frontiers of operation while also making profit. By so doing, they would be able to contribute even more to the advancement of our collective lot.

“The service will enable SMEs in any part of Nigeria receive funds from customers everywhere at any time of day, make payments from any bank account to vendors and suppliers without stress, and manage payroll end-to-end – all on the same platform, at an affordable cost.”

Speaking on the technology that drives the service, Executive Director/Chief Technology Officer, SystemSpecs, Dr. Emmanuel Eze said: “Based on several years of excellence, Remita continues to facilitate the transformation of the finances of thousands of businesses across Africa, managing their payment, collection and payroll processes in an integrated manner. Remita is intuitive, user-friendly and deliberately built to suit the expectations of small and medium-sized businesses. It is targeted at meeting their needs just the way they want it.”

He said in addition to other benefits, SMEs would have access to comprehensive reporting and reconciliation of all transactions, automated electronic processes, reachable financial data, and guaranteed growth.