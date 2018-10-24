Arsenal, Chelsea fans set for Europa League on StarTimes

Soccer fans are in for another round of live Europa League action today, with Arsenal on the road to face Sporting Libson, Chelsea hosting BATE Borisov. Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are at home to Spartak Moscow while Celtic visit RB Leipzig.
StarTimes Nigeria said that it was going to show the games live on its World Footbal and Sport Premium channels
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is expected to make a number of changes to his starting XI against Sporting Lisbon, following theirPremier League clash against Leicester on Monday.
Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja
Arsenal have now notched up 10 consecutive victories across all competitions but their squad depth will be severely tested with a tricky away trip against Sporting.
