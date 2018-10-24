Lifestyle: Everything we know about the mysterious cult-like Farm on 'Riverdale'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season three of "Riverdale."
The mysterious Farm is going to be a major part of "Riverdale's" third season.
During the premiere of the hit CW show, fans got a glimpse of some of the weird rituals related to the Farm, which has been described as a cult, when some of the Farm's members gathered in the Coopers' backyard. Now that Alice Cooper is as suckered in as her daughter Polly, it's only a matter of time before fans get to see more of the Farm.
Here's what we know so far.
What is the Farm?
Babies were floating.(Warner Bros. Television)
The exact details surrounding the Farm are unknown. Polly moves to the Farm during the second season when the Black Hood becomes a threat. She gives birth to her twins — Juniper and Dagwood — there but doesn't tell her family. Betty then accuses the Farm of being a cult, but Polly denies it.
After Hal's arrest, Polly returns home with the babies and says that the Farm taught her forgiveness. As Alice struggles with the revelation that her husband is a serial killer, Polly tells her that she knows someone at the Farm who can help her.
Season three shows Alice and Polly leaning hard into Farm life — drinking oolong tea and wearing crystals. At one point, Polly tells Betty that the Farm "healed" her and their mother and can help Betty if she'd just let them.
Towards the end of the episode, Betty comes home to find a crowd of people standing around a fire. Alice and Polly raise the twins up and then drop them as Betty watches in horror. But all of a sudden, the babies seem to float in the air. Betty faints and starts convulsing as her mother rushes to her side. The next morning, her mother and sister tell Betty that she must have hallucinated the event.
Who runs the Farm?
Alice is listening to Edgar.(Warner Bros. Television)
Though he has yet to be shown, Edgar Evernever is introduced as the cult leader.
Early on the episode, Alice tells Betty that Edgar thinks it's important that they spend family time together. Betty sounds annoyed that her mother is pushing Edgar and the Farm on her.
Later when Betty returns home, she finds her mother with all of her diaries and Alice tells her that Edgar thinks she should burn them. They argue about the past and Betty makes a reference to a "Heaven's Gate commune," a UFO religious cult started in San Diego in the 70s.
"Edgar has done nothing but help me," Alice says. "He's encouraged me to embrace everything that I was ashamed of and become the best version of myself."
One day when Betty comes home to a circle of women from the Farm, she says she expected to see Edgar.
"You don't just meet Edgar," Alice says.
"There are certain levels that you need to attain before meeting Edgar," Polly adds.
Later, Alice tells Betty that she trusts Edgar and the Farm more than she trusts her own daughter.
In a round table interview at New York Comic Con, Mädchen Amick called Edgar a "charismatic cult leader" and said that because Alice "was so vulnerable and such an easy target that she just went all in to the cult."
What's up with Evelyn?
null(Warner Bros. Television)
His daughter Evelyn is introduced during the second episode. She meets with Betty and introduces herself while at school. She says she was over at the house when Betty had her seizure because Alice invited them over.
Later, when Ethel has a seizure, Betty notices Evelyn in the back of the room and suspects that their seizures may not be coincidental.
Betty attends one of Evelyn's peer support groups at school and lies about being ready to get some help from the Farm.
When Betty is confronted by the women from the farm, Evelyn reveals that Alice spilled every secret about the family, including the body Betty and Alice buried. Betty then freaks out and confront Evelyn about Gryphons and Gargoyles.
Evelyn says they learned about it from Alice, not the other way around.
Betty almost collapses once again before running out of the living room.
We'll be updating this post as we learn more about the Farm as the season progresses.
Read all of our "Riverdale" coverage here.
"Riverdale" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.
