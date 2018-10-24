Delta flood victims get succour

Occupants of three IDP camps in Asaba, Delta State, who are victims of the floods ravaging several communities in the state got some succour as Solace For She And Child Care Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation supported by Ladycare sanitary pads, Sankin Nigeria Limited and other donors brought relief materials to them.
The communities include Okogbele, Okoanala, Infant Jesus, Anwai, Ilah and many others. Delta States currently has 12 IDP camps housing the flood victims.
Flood: Navy escorts Obiano to ravaged Anambra communities with gun-boats
Sanitary materials donated includes truck load of ladycare sanitary pads, trucks of satchet water, bags of detergent, bags of slippers for barefoot children in the camps and other toiletries running into hundreds of thousands naira.
The visit was led by the Executive Director of the NGO Mrs. Uche Ukaoma, NGO trustee members and staff of the NGO. The executive director while handing over the relief materials at Ogbeafor Primary School IDP camp, urged the victims to live in peace, love and support each-other as one family, in order to bear this trying moment.
