BEDC, TCN differ on power outage in Benin, others

By Alemma Aliu
BENIN CITY—THE Management of Benin Electricity Management Company, BEDC Plc, weekend, differed with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, over recent power outages in parts of Benin City and its environs.
State Head of BEDC, Fidelis Obishai said that the outage was occasioned by faulty transformers belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria.
FG’s Energising Economies gives birth to three IPP projects
Obishai explained that the TCN lost its 60MVA transformer on September 24, a development he said affected three major 33KV feeders belonging to the BEDC and connected to Ikpoba dam injection substation, Evbuotubu/Egor and Sapele road/Koko feeders.
But an official of TCN in Benin City told Vanguard yesterday that the company had fixed the transformer and that the BEDC should not shift the blame on it. “I can tell you that the said transformer has been fixed since Thursday morning”
But Obishai noted that the distribution company had to introduce a load-shedding plan with a six-hour rotation and moved the affected customers to other feeders in order to restore power.
“When it happened, we were thinking that it was a one-day or two affair. As I speak to you, the transformer is still out of circuit. I cannot even tell when that transformer will be coming back to service.
Julius Berger Nigeria appoints new Managing Director
“The best option we needed immediately was to rearrange our light distribution. So, we had to come up with a load shedding plan because if I do not rotate the loading, we would overload the transformers.
“So, what we did was to spread out our load so that instead of those customers affected to be out (of power) for 24 hours a day, they are sure of getting, at least, 12 hours in a day. Those who were enjoying the 12 or 18 hours arrangement are affected by this.”
He further disclosed that the 150MVA transformer in Ihovbor, responsible for power supply to major areas in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state, broke down on October 8 but was restored to circuit on Thursday.”
Related Articles
Politics: The final Florida governor's debate got real when Democrat Andrew Gillum all but accused his opponent of being racist
Former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis said he should not be held accountable for his speeches at far-right events and donations he received from racist supporters.
Steph Curry scores 51 points as Warriors beat Wizards
Steph Curry scored 51 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 while Lebron James recorded his first LA Lakers NBA wins
GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee
Former African and National Pole Vault Champion, Sir Emmanuel Elili has been appointed as technical Committee boss of the 2018 Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays. The
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
The pasta recipe that changed Jamie Oliver's life
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Peter Obi: PDP has responded to yearnings of Ndigbo — Nwodo
*My VP candidacy about Ndigbo, Nigerians, not me— Obi*Says S-East govs were not against him*Peter Obi, an iconic son of Igboland – Gov. Ugwuanyi By Dennis
Reps step down debate on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill
Abuja – The House of Representatives on Thursday stepped down the debate on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 currently before it. The announcement was
It is an embarrassment being called an actress - Veteran actress Victoria Inyama
While many aspiring and celebrity actresses are proud of what they do, veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama feels it is an embarrassment to be called
N4.65bn ONSA Fund: EFCC Moves Fayose To Lagos
There were indications last night that the trial of ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose at a Federal High Court may begin on Monday. The ex-governor is facing trial
I would rather die than join APC –Fani-Kayode
By Nwafor Sunday Following reports that Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Iyiola Omisore had allegedly retrieved their passports back from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,
Post Your Comment below: >>