FG commences payment to ex-workers of Nigeria Airways

By Lawani Mikairu
LAGOS—the Federal Government yesterday commenced payment of the gratuity of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who have been undergoing verification in the last two weeks.
Some of the retirees confirmed that they had started receiving payment alerts a few days after the completion of their verification and data processes.
One of them, Mr. Chris Owamagbe, confirmed that some of his former colleagues in the airline received payment alerts running into millions of naira on Wednesday night.
He however, said he has not received alert as he is yet to finish his verification and capturing
Owamagbe said: “I can confirm to you that some of our colleagues have started receiving alerts. One of my friends in the admin staff of the airline, called me this morning (Wednesday) to inform me that he had received payment alert.
“I believe once I am through with the processes, I will receive my own alert within few days. We are all anxious to receive the payments.
‘’We worked for it, but unfortunately someone used his political fiat to liquidate the airline. That singular decision pushed us to where we are today. But, I want to appreciate President Buhari for what he has done.”
There are indications that those who have received payment are those that were verified and captured on Monday by the officials of the Ministry of Finance, President Initiative on Continuous Audit, PICA Department, while the majority of the staffers who were cleared late last week, were yet to receive alerts.
The verification exercise is less tedious now as it is gradually coming to an end. The retirees were seen at the Lagos centre yesterday at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, MMA, Lagos going through the stages with less hassle.
The sum of N45 billion is expected to be disbursed to the entire former workers of the defunct airline as the Federal Government promised to pay half of their entitlement now , with the balance to be paid within the next six months.
The exercise was originally scheduled to end on Monday, October 22, 2018, but because of the hiccups during the verification and data processes, the closing date was open. About 5,968 retirees are beneficiaries of the exercise and “anyone captured and cleared by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, would be paid their due.”
