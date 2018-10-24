Kaduna curfew now 6am to 5pm

By BEN AGANDE, KADUNA.
The Kaduna state government has reviewed the five day curfew in the state to eleven hours, down from the twenty four hours it had adopted since Sunday.
A statement signed by the spokesman to governor Nasir El Rufai, Samuel Aruwan said the review was as a result of improvement in the security situation.
The statement reads:
“Curfew hours in Kaduna have been reviewed. Effective tomorrow, Thursday, 25th October 2018, residents of Kaduna are free to pursue their legitimate business from 6am to 5pm. Dusk to dawn curfew will be enforced from 5pm to 6am daily, until further notice.
“The Kaduna State Government took the decision to review the curfew hours following a meeting today of a select committee of the State Security Council. The heads of the security agencies reported significant progress in restoring calm and commended residents for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the four-hour relaxation of the curfew in parts of Kaduna yesterday. The Government is grateful to our citizens for their cooperation while withstanding the unintended inconvenience.
‘Government expects normal banking and other services to resume, and markets to open as normal as from tomorrow. The security agencies will remain vigilant and continue to protect residents. Intensive surveillance of known pockets of potential trouble is also continuing, by troops on the ground and by helicopter patrols.
‘It is obligatory on residents to scrupulously observe the night-time curfew hours, to keep the peace and to cooperate with the security agencies to keep our state safe. Community leaders are enjoined to ensure that hoodlums and other potential threats to peace are promptly reported to the security agencies.
“Government therefore urges all residents to report any suspicious activity to the security agencies and to refrain from spreading rumours and unverified information. The Security Council advises that there will be no hesitation to reimpose a 24-hour curfew in the event of any breach of the peace.”
Related Articles
GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee
Former African and National Pole Vault Champion, Sir Emmanuel Elili has been appointed as technical Committee boss of the 2018 Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays. The
Neymar gets spider-man, batman tattoos
Neymar is a hero to millions of children across Brazil and in his adopted home of Paris. But it seems as though the flashy winger still
PDP still not confident of INEC, Secondus tells EU delegation
By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA— National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said the party’s lack of confidence in the ability of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Nigerians in Diaspora to host presidential candidates in Vienna
- Nigerians in Diaspora organization has said that it would host presidential candidates in Vienna ahead of 2019 general elections - INEC is conducting presidential
Edo speaker takes APC to court over outcome of primaries
- Kabiru Adjoto, the speaker of the Edo state Assembly, accuses APC of stealing the mandate of contestants in the party’s primaries- Adjoto says the
Volleyball: Nigeria to participate in World U-19 Boys Championship
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) on Friday approved the qualification of Nigeria’s U-19 boys national team to the World Championship in Tunisia in 2019. Semi-final male
Six corps members to repeat service year in Sokoto State
Sokoto—The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State, has ordered six corps members to repeat their service for absconding from their places of primary
PDP warns against submission of unauthorized names to INEC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against submission of unauthorised names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). INEC bossIn a statement by
Kwesé brings Salam v Gondarenda rematch to Lagos
Kwesé in partnership with Kalakoda Boxing Promotions is bringing the Friday Fight Nights series dubbed, Chaos in Lagos, to Nigeria on 26 October. Scheduled to take
Post Your Comment below: >>