Obi, others to be honoured by Greg Univeristy

By Anayo Okoli
UMUAHIA—PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi; the senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and the first executive chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, are among the people to be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by Gregory University Uturu at its 3rd convocation ceremony holding on Saturday.
Also, to be honoured are veteran highlife musician and leader of Oriental Brothers International Band, Chief Dansatch Opara; Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara; President General of Peoples Club of Nigeria International, Prof. Inno Eke and Managing Director of Urban FM, Chike Madueke.
NFF holds 74th Annual General Assembly in Asaba
A statement issued by the Acting Registrar of the university, Mr. Emmanuel Nebo said that Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who is also the Visitor to the university, would deliver the third convocation lecture tomorrow on the topic, “The Pathways to the Development of Africa”.
The statement disclosed that the convocation programmes have been garnished with some cultural activities with the traditional Iri Ji (New Yam) Festival, today, as well as the presentation of Ola Rotimi’s “Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again” as convocation play.
Okowa spreading devt from Delta cities to creeks — Barry Gbe
The statement further said the programmes would feature the formal launching of the university’s West Africa Green Economic Development Institute, WAGEDI.
Related Articles
GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee
Former African and National Pole Vault Champion, Sir Emmanuel Elili has been appointed as technical Committee boss of the 2018 Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays. The
Neymar gets spider-man, batman tattoos
Neymar is a hero to millions of children across Brazil and in his adopted home of Paris. But it seems as though the flashy winger still
PDP still not confident of INEC, Secondus tells EU delegation
By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA— National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has said the party’s lack of confidence in the ability of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari to visit Seme Border Tuesday
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon will on Tuesday perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West
Lagos beggar rejects dirty N100, asks for a better one (photo)
Nigeria may have become the world's poverty capital but it sure isn't stopping the many beggars on the street from having standards and sticking to
3 exercises that'll seriously work your core
Many people crank up their core workouts looking for a flatter, more toned tummy-and hey, nothing wrong with a little vanity mojo! But if getting
Okowa, Ugwuanyi, Rohr, others witness Aiteo Cup final
.. As Enugu Rangers Lift Trophy DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his Enugu State counterpart, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Pinnick
Nigeria’s paint industry to hit $377m growth by 2025 — Expert
Nigeria’s paint industry is projected to record five per cent growth rate from its present estimated $268 million (N96.50 billion) to $377 million (N135.80 billion)
Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video
Wizkid has released the visuals for his single, 'Fever'.The video has a cameo appearance from Tiwa Savage, who starred as Wizkid's lover.Directed by Meji Alabi, the
Post Your Comment below: >>