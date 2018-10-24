Obi, others to be honoured by Greg Univeristy

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi; the senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and the first executive chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, are among the people to be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees by Gregory University Uturu at its 3rd convocation ceremony holding on Saturday.

Also, to be honoured are veteran highlife musician and leader of Oriental Brothers International Band, Chief Dansatch Opara; Olympic Gold Medalist, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara; President General of Peoples Club of Nigeria International, Prof. Inno Eke and Managing Director of Urban FM, Chike Madueke.

A statement issued by the Acting Registrar of the university, Mr. Emmanuel Nebo said that Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who is also the Visitor to the university, would deliver the third convocation lecture tomorrow on the topic, “The Pathways to the Development of Africa”.

The statement disclosed that the convocation programmes have been garnished with some cultural activities with the traditional Iri Ji (New Yam) Festival, today, as well as the presentation of Ola Rotimi’s “Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again” as convocation play.

The statement further said the programmes would feature the formal launching of the university’s West Africa Green Economic Development Institute, WAGEDI.