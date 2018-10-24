Thunder kills man cutting down iroko tree in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson
Akure—A timber contractor, Aluko Ramoni, was reportedly struck dead by thunder while cutting an iroko tree in ifira Akoko, area of Ondo State.
The incident reportedly caused a stir in the community, as people trooped to have a glimpse of the deceased.
His corpse was quarantined as some traditional worshippers were invited to convey his corpse to his hometown in Supare, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.
However, where his corpse should be buried reportedly generated controversies.
NNPC denies culpability in Abia oil pipeline fire
The traditional worshippers reportedly insisted that he should be buried in the forest, going by the cause of his death. But his family members preferred that he be buried at home.
Vanguard gathered that two persons were in the farm when the incident happened, but the thunder killed only Ramoni.
Divisional Police Officer in Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state, Superintendent Biodun Ojediran, confirmed the incident.
Women urge Nigeria to revamp ‘prehistoric’ politics
Ojediran, who said the deceased died in the farm while cutting the tree, added that investigation into the incident had commenced.
The state police image-maker, Femi Joseph, also confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.
