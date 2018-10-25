Airtel unveils 4G LTE network in Lagos

Lagos – Telecoms operator, Airtel, on Wednesday unveiled the 4th Generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in Lagos, eight months after it first rolled out the service in Nigeria.
Airtel Nigeria Chief Executive, Segun Ogunsanya, said that the company had launched the 4G network in over 60 major cities across Nigeria since the pioneer roll out of the service in Ibadan on Feb. 13 this year.
”Airtel’s 4G network is now in over 60 major cities and towns in Nigeria across different States, making Airtel the network with the widest and largest 4G coverage in the country,” he said.
He said that the Airtel 4G launch in Lagos was aimed at empowering Lagosians.
”We know Lagos has its own spirit – a can-do spirit – and it also has its own peculiar energy, which is very fast-paced.
”The good news is that Airtel 4G will help everyone in Lagos to do more and achieve more, regardless of status and location.
”With fast mobile internet, a young professional will be able to use his map to understand the traffic network, plan and connect with the right people.
”The tailor will be able to take measurement through video calls; the fish seller will be able to share photos and short videos of his current stock. Ditto every other person.
”Indeed, 4G comes with tons of benefits and the possibilities are endless: it will accelerate economic and commercial activities,” Ogunsanya said.
The CEO said that 4G would boost personal and professional productivity and help in creating more entrepreneurs.
He said that it would offer the youth a big leverage to express their creativity and talent, improve the overall quality of life and connect more people to their dreams.
The Airtel boss said that company’s target was to cover 100 cities by the end of March 2019. (NAN)
Related Articles
Politics: The final Florida governor's debate got real when Democrat Andrew Gillum all but accused his opponent of being racist
Former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis said he should not be held accountable for his speeches at far-right events and donations he received from racist supporters.
Steph Curry scores 51 points as Warriors beat Wizards
Steph Curry scored 51 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 while Lebron James recorded his first LA Lakers NBA wins
GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee
Former African and National Pole Vault Champion, Sir Emmanuel Elili has been appointed as technical Committee boss of the 2018 Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays. The
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Oshodi-Apapa Expressway: Road users beg for permanent solution to gridlock
As the perennial gridlock on Oshodi-Apapa expressway persists, motorists plying the route and other road users have again appealed to the federal and state governments
Super Eagles legend Austin Eguavoen appointed technical director of top club in Europe
- Augustine Eguavoen lands top job with Greek side Zakynthos- The former Super Eagles chief coach signed a one-year deal- Eguavoen was assistant captain when
Lovely! Alex Iwobi presents his Man of the Match award to his dad after brilliant performance against Leicester
- Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi won man of the match award after helping Arsenal beat Leicester 3-1- The 22-year-old has been in impressive for
The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
PSP operators hail Lagos Assembly's directives on waste management
- PSP operators have hailed the resolution of Lagos Assembly- They said the House's resolution on waste management meant much to them- Lagos Assembly has
Lifestyle: Ben & Jerry's is selling 4 new ice cream flavors that are all under 160 calories per serving, and they could give Halo Top a run for their money
On Thursday, Ben & Jerry's started selling four new flavors as part of its line of low-calorie "Moo-phoria" ice creams. The new flavors are
Post Your Comment below: >>