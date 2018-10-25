Airtel unveils 4G LTE network in Lagos

Lagos – Telecoms operator, Airtel, on Wednesday unveiled the 4th Generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in Lagos, eight months after it first rolled out the service in Nigeria.

Airtel Nigeria Chief Executive, Segun Ogunsanya, said that the company had launched the 4G network in over 60 major cities across Nigeria since the pioneer roll out of the service in Ibadan on Feb. 13 this year.

”Airtel’s 4G network is now in over 60 major cities and towns in Nigeria across different States, making Airtel the network with the widest and largest 4G coverage in the country,” he said.

He said that the Airtel 4G launch in Lagos was aimed at empowering Lagosians.

”We know Lagos has its own spirit – a can-do spirit – and it also has its own peculiar energy, which is very fast-paced.

”The good news is that Airtel 4G will help everyone in Lagos to do more and achieve more, regardless of status and location.

”With fast mobile internet, a young professional will be able to use his map to understand the traffic network, plan and connect with the right people.

”The tailor will be able to take measurement through video calls; the fish seller will be able to share photos and short videos of his current stock. Ditto every other person.

”Indeed, 4G comes with tons of benefits and the possibilities are endless: it will accelerate economic and commercial activities,” Ogunsanya said.

The CEO said that 4G would boost personal and professional productivity and help in creating more entrepreneurs.

He said that it would offer the youth a big leverage to express their creativity and talent, improve the overall quality of life and connect more people to their dreams.

The Airtel boss said that company’s target was to cover 100 cities by the end of March 2019. (NAN)