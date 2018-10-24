Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

SUBEB trains 2,608 Katsina teachers under TDP, GPE



By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—NO fewer than 2,608 teachers in Katsina State have been trained under the Teachers Development Project, TDP, and the Global Partnership for Education, GPE, to ensure smooth transfer of knowledge to pupils in the state

Chairman, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Alhaji Lawal Daura, made this known while honouring teachers who distinguished themselves with Award of Excellence in the teaching of Jolly phonics in the state.

Daura said about 2,000 of the teachers benefitted under the GPE, while the remaining 608 benefitted from TDP.

He noted that the jolly phonics project had improved pupils attendance in schools in the state through attractive teaching methodology.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Badamasi Charanchi, said the jolly phonics project had exposed teachers to numerous universal learning methodology, thereby significantly transforming teaching and learning in the state.

How West Africa lost $7bn during 2014 Ebola epidemic —Stanley Okolo, WAHO DG

Lawal called on teachers in the state to remain steadfast and rededicate themselves to duty in their respective schools.

Project Manager, Jolly Phonics, UK-based Mr. Richard Turnbull, said the project focused on sounds where pupils memorise letters, thereby attaining good command of English Language.

