Insecurity: Senate to engage Buhari, others over its resolutions



By Henry Umoru

Abuja—The Senate has resolved to fix a date for its leadership and heads of various security committees to meet with the executive to ensure implementation of its resolutions on the security situation in the country.

The upper chamber also called for investigation into resurgence of violence in Kaduna State, and urged the Kaduna State government and its federal counterpart to ensure urgent release of the traditional ruler abducted for almost a week.

The resolutions followed a motion by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP Kaduna) at plenary,  yesterday.

The Senate also called on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to assist victims of Kaduna crisis.

The resolutions were adopted following voice votes by the lawmakers.

While presenting his motion, Hunkuyi said the incident in Kaduna that led to wanton killings and destruction of property that led to imposition of curfew was unfortunate and worrisome.

He added that it was more worrisome that despite the imposition of curfew, the killings, which started last week in Kasuwan Magani, had continued unabated.

He said: “Part of the problem is that a traditional ruler was kidnapped last week and this is about the fourth time this is happening where traditional rulers are abducted.

“My prayers are that we pay condolence visit to Kaduna State, call on the government to intensify efforts to ensure release of the traditional ruler who was whisked away since last week.”

Contributing, some lawmakers decried the resurgence of violence in the state and other parts of the country.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, thanked Hunkuyi for the motion. He said it was disturbing that people were not held accountable for their action.

Saraki said the Senate would continue to play its part to ensure that perpetrators of violence across the country were brought to book.

