CFA Society’s conference to tackle Nigeria’s investment challenges

By Samson Echenim
AS Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign investors continue to dip with consequent withdrawal of billions of naira in foreign investment, the Chartered Financial Analyst, CFA, Society Nigeria said plans are underway to host investment conference that will address some of the challenges that hinder ease of doing business in the country.
The conference scheduled for November 8 to 9, 2018, will have an impressive line-up of international and local speakers including Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Okechukwu Enelama; Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Aishah Ahmad; former President/CEO, African Finance Corporation, Andrew Alli; President/CEO, CFA Institute, Paul Smith; Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika; Managing Director, EMEA, CFA Institute, Gary Baker and President, CFA Society Nigeria and Conference Host, Banji Fehintola among others.
In a statement, CFA Nigeria said: “As Nigerians prepare for the 2019 general elections, we are certain to witness politicking of all forms but there is a section of the country’s electorate who are engaging in serious discussions that will impact the future.”
