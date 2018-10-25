Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

CFA Society’s conference to tackle Nigeria’s investment challenges



By Samson Echenim

AS Nigeria’s attractiveness to foreign investors continue to dip with consequent withdrawal of billions of naira in foreign investment, the Chartered Financial Analyst, CFA, Society Nigeria said plans are underway to host investment conference that will address some of the challenges that hinder ease of doing business in the country.

The conference scheduled for November 8 to 9, 2018, will have an impressive line-up of international and local speakers including Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Okechukwu Enelama; Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Aishah Ahmad; former President/CEO, African Finance Corporation, Andrew Alli; President/CEO, CFA Institute, Paul Smith; Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika; Managing Director, EMEA, CFA Institute, Gary Baker and President, CFA Society Nigeria and Conference Host, Banji Fehintola among others.

In a statement, CFA Nigeria said: “As Nigerians prepare for the 2019 general elections, we are certain to witness politicking of all forms but there is a section of the country’s electorate who are engaging in serious discussions that will impact the future.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 00:24:00 Politics: The final Florida governor's debate got real when Democrat Andrew Gillum all but accused his opponent of being racist

Politics: The final Florida governor's debate got real when Democrat Andrew Gillum all but accused his opponent of being racist

Former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis said he should not be held accountable for his speeches at far-right events and donations he received from racist supporters.

0 News 25/10/2018 01:06:00 Steph Curry scores 51 points as Warriors beat Wizards

Steph Curry scores 51 points as Warriors beat Wizards

Steph Curry scored 51 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 while Lebron James recorded his first LA Lakers NBA wins

0 News 24/10/2018 23:01:00 GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee

GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee

Former African and National Pole Vault Champion, Sir Emmanuel Elili has been appointed as technical Committee boss of the 2018 Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays. The

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 03:30:00 Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Barcelona’s lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of

0 News 20/10/2018 15:13:00 Buhari sympathises with Abia explosion victims

Buhari sympathises with Abia explosion victims

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 05:12:00 Adams Oshiomhole vows to fight alleged plot by APC chieftains to unseat him

Adams Oshiomhole vows to fight alleged plot by APC chieftains to unseat him

The newspapers for Monday, October 22, focus on the reported moves by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove the party’s national

0 News 20/10/2018 16:22:00 Politics: Jeff Sessions named these 5 groups as the top transnational organized-crime threats to the US

Politics: Jeff Sessions named these 5 groups as the top transnational organized-crime threats to the US

Politics Jeff Sessions named these 5 groups as the top transnational organized-crime threats to the US The Trump administration has pursued a hardline crackdown on organized crime,

0 News 22/10/2018 08:49:00 2019: Southwest PDP leader reacts to Atiku’s promise of SGF slot

2019: Southwest PDP leader reacts to Atiku’s promise of SGF slot

- A southwest PDP chieftain, Adeseye Ogunlewe, has reacted to Atiku’s promise of giving SGF slot to the zone if elected in 2019- Ogunlewe said

0 News 24/10/2018 01:35:00 APGA’s choice of presidential candidate puts Anambra asunder

APGA’s choice of presidential candidate puts Anambra asunder

By Vincent Ujumadu THE decision of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to contest the 2019 presidential election after many years of not presenting a candidate appears

Most Watched Movies

cron