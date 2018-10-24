Nigerian Air Force destroys Boko Haram logistics base in northern Borno

- The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole continues to decimate Boko Haram terrorists
- The ATF neutralised destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists logistics base recently
- The vehicles and members of the terrorist group were not spared in the attacks
The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) logistics base, along with some vehicles, at Tumbun Sale in northern Borno state.
According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the attack was carried out on Tueday, October 23.
Part of the statement read: “The operation was conducted on 23 October 2018 after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the presence of some Boko Haram terrorists vehicles and several fighters camouflaged under thick vegetation within the area, where the Boko Haram terrorists had converged in order to launch attacks against own troops’ positions.
“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled 2 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, supported by an ISR platform, to attack the target area in multiple waves.
“The first wave of attacks recorded direct hits on a suspected Boko Haram terrorists ammunition/fuel dump, sending it up in flames.
“Subsequent strikes also resulted in the destruction of some vehicles and neutralization of several Boko Haram terrorists. The few surviving Boko Haram terrorists, that were seen fleeing the area, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.”
The statement further noted that the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, “will sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists on the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in northern Borno.”
The attack comes days after the NAF destroyed a Boko Haram training camp in Malkonory and the terrorist group's vehicle near Tumbun Rego in northern Borno.
“The attack on the training camp was undertaken on October 11, on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that several structures, cleverly camouflaged under thick vegetation in the settlement, were being used to harbour and train Boko Haram fighters,” a statement by Air Commodore Daramola said.
