Nnami Kanu: Nigeria never threatened Israel - Lai Mohammed

- Lai Mohammed said Nigeria never threatened to attack Israel

- He said Kanu's reappearance vindicated the Nigerian army

- The minister said Kanu was not in custody as being rumoured

Lai Mohammed who is the minister of information has reacted to the report he gave Israel ultimatum over the leader of the proscribed group, Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The minister described the report saying he was in London when Kanu resurfaced and had no time to grant interview.

READ ALSO: Policeman kills ex-minister’s daughter for reportedly refusing to open car door

He said: “I was in London when I heard the story about Nnamdi Kanu surfacing in Israel. I was not in a position to make any statement.

“But before I knew it, within a few hours, I saw my picture with a story saying that I had actually given Israel ultimatum to return Nnamdi Kanu otherwise, we will send them missiles.

“I just laughed. It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the elections.

“Having said that I have nothing more to add, to the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.”

“At the appropriate time, the various authorities will make a statement about the issue of Kanu.

“But this has proven that all along when Kanu disappeared and the mob was asking the Nigerian army to account for the whereabouts of Kanu; I kept saying that Kanu knows where he is.

“He was not in the custody of the Federal Government. We have been vindicated today. Any other statement will be made in due course.”

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has called for tactical collaboration between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for progress and development of the South east.

The group made the call in Owerri on Wednesday in a statement issued by Mr Osmond Nkeoma, its National Publicity Secretary, after its 5th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The group, however, disassociated itself from “the untimely and uncalculated pronouncements” of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu when he called on the Igbos not to vote in 2019 general elections.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths commend Atiku for choosing Igbo son as running mate It said that by disenfranchising themselves during elections, the Igbos would be encouraging rigging and this would not help Nigerians, especially the Igbos to take the mantle of leadership.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths (Worldwide) still stands on a restructured Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

“We will canvas for and vote for the presidential candidate who buys into our restructuring ideas. We are Igbos; we have a stake in the Nigerian project.

“We will vote because if we fail to, the election will still hold and Nigeria will continue. “Boycotting the elections will not benefit anyone,” it said.

EXCLUSIVE: Be patient with President Buhari, Femi Adesina tells Nigerians on Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng