Missing General: District head, 7 others declared wanted

- The Nigerian police declared 8 people wanted over the kidnap of Idris Alkali

- The police claimed they masterminded the kidnap of the missing major general

- The profile of the suspects were also released

The Nigerian army has declared eight people wanted in connection to the disappearance of the missing Major General, Idris Alkali.

According to the army, investigation by the Nigerian Police Force revealed that some persons were responsible for Alkali’s abduction.

The army wrote: "Update on Search and Rescue Operations for missing Maj Gen IM Alkali (rtd). In continuation with the search and rescue of Maj IM Alkali (rtd) Preliminary investigation by the Nigerian Police Plateau State Command Jos revealed that some suspects masterminded the abduction, assault and caused the disappearance of the missing General. Consequently, the Command has declared the following persons wanted."

Eight people including the district head of Dura were declared wanted and their profiles were also provided

Da Chuwang Samuel (aka Morinho). He is 28 years old. Dark in complexion, has no tribal marks on his face and is tall. He is a panel beater by profession and Berom by tribe. He speaks Berom, Hausa and English fluently. His phone number is 08063644429.

Nyam Samuel (aka Soft Touch). He is 25 year old, tall, dark in complexion and has no tribal marks on his face. He is a panel beater by profession and Berom by tribe. He speaks Hausa, Berom and English fluently.

Mathew Wrang (aka Amesco). He is 27 years old, tall and dark in complexion with no tribal marks on his face. He has Adams Apple, is married. He is Berom by tribe and speaks Hausa, Berom and English fluently.

Pam Gyang Dung (aka Boss). He is 53 years old with an upoer gap too. Dark in complexion, tall with no marks on his face. He has a bald head and his occupation is farming and mining. He is Berom by tribe. He speaks Hausa, Berom and English fluently.

Chuwang Istifanus Pwajok Stephen (aka Tifa). He is 46 years old, light in complexion and has moustache, tall and has no tribal mark on his face. He is a surveyor and businessman by occupation. He is Berom by tribe. He speaks Hausa, Berom and English fluently.

Timothy Chuan. He is 26 years old, light in complexion, tall and has no tribal marks on his face. He is married and a tipper driver as well as sand vendor by occupation. He is Berom by tribe, speaks Hausa, Berom and English fluently. His phone number is 09081177173.

Moses Gyang (aka Boss). He is 25 years old, light in complexion, tall, keeps afro hair and has no tribl marks on his face. He is married and Berom by tribe. He speaks Hausa, Berom and English fluently. 1.66 meters tall, bald head, has no tribal marks on his face. Yakubu Rap. He is 52 years old, dark in complexion. He is the Distruct head of Dura. He is married with children and is Berom by tribe. He speaks Hausa, Berom and English fluently.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Army has arrested 13 suspects linked with the disappearance of retired Major General Idris Alkali whose vehicle was recovered from an old mining pond in Dura-Du in Jos south local government area of Plateau state on Saturday, September 29.

Daily Trust reports that among the suspects paraded is a woman said to be the organiser of the over 500 women who had demonstrated half naked on September 22 in an attempt to stop the military from exploring the pond.

It was gathered that the women in an attempt to wrestle weapons from the hands of military personnel in the area claimed that the pond had ancestral ties to the communities.

