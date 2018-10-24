GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee

Former African and National Pole Vault Champion, Sir Emmanuel Elili has been appointed as technical Committee boss of the 2018 Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays.

The Committee is saddled with the responsibility of delivering a hitch free and professionally managed schools collegiate event.

Other members of the key body include Ex- Olympian, Henry Amike, Former Edo State Sport Commissioner and AFN Chieftain, Brown Ebewele and Director General Delta State Sports Commission Victor Onogagamue.

The rest of the team include: Director of Sports, Delta State University, Director of Sports (Ministry of Education) James Bolokor (DAA), Ovuede (head Coach Delta Athletics), Dr. Onowakpo (NAATO) and Abrakasa Thompson (Timing device)