Steph Curry scores 51 points as Warriors beat Wizards

Steph Curry scored 51 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 while Lebron James recorded his first LA Lakers NBA wins with a 131-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry scores 51 points

Steph Curry was the star of the show as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 to continue their winning streak.

Curry did not turn out for the third quarter along with Kevin Durant as the reigning NBA champions made it four wins from five games.

Durant contributed 30 points as Curry made over 10, three point shots to help the Warriors cruise to victory.

Lebron James wins first game with LA Lakers

Lebron James recorded his first win in the NBA with the LA Lakers as they beat Phoenix Suns 131-113 away from home.

After the brawl involving Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul in their last game against the Houston Rockets, James led his young team to a comfortable victory recording 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Other top performers for the Lakers were Kyle Kuzma who recorded 19 points with Lance Stephenson, and Lonzo Ball adding 23 and 15 points.

Other NBA results

