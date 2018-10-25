Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Rivers APC gov candidate promises peace in crisis-ridden Omoku



By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT—The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Mr. Tonye Cole, has promised to facilitate peace-building processes in the communities of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, of the state.

APC logo

Cole also promised to revive the economy of the area, expressing worries over the continuous closure of banks and business.

This came as economic life in ONELGA after the reign of the dreaded Don Wanni, who was killed by security operatives earlier this year, is yet to pick up.

Sen. Mark promises to tackle security challenges if elected president

Cole spoke at Obakata Ward 2, and Obosi community in ONELGA yesterday at the ongoing ward-to-ward sensitisation by APC in the state ahead of the 2019 general election.

While responding to a question from the Paramount Ruler of Obosi Community, Eze Friday Okoji, on what he (Cole) would do for the people of the area if elected governor, Cole expressed displeasure over the closure of businesses in the area.

He said: “I will ensure peace in ONELGA.  While we were coming I saw Zenith Bank, First Bank, and other banks closed.

“It is as if the economic life here is dead. The economy of this place is closed. I will work for peace in this area. When there is peace there is an economy.

“We will ensure that the voters will not be visited with violence. Tell the voters in ONELGA that violence will not be visited on them and their votes will count.’’

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 02:34:00 Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Enugu Rangers have been awarded twenty five million naira after they beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to emerged 2018 Aiteo Cup champions.They Flying Antelopes

0 News 25/10/2018 02:45:00 Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph

Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph

The Asaba Miracle it’s been called now. Indeed, there is no better way to describe what Enugu Rangers did at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in

0 News 25/10/2018 03:00:00 Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

For the first time in a decade, Medicaid enrollment did not grow in 2018. According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, enrollment fell

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 16:10:00 6 persons burnt to death on Sagamu/Benin Expressway

6 persons burnt to death on Sagamu/Benin Expressway

By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA-No fewer than six persons were reportedly burnt to death at J4, Ogbere area along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Wednesday in an accident

0 News 18/10/2018 07:10:00 Fayemi attends NEC meeting

Fayemi attends NEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is among the state governors attending the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting presided over by

0 News 23/10/2018 17:10:00 Gunmen abduct journalist, one other in Nasarawa State

Gunmen abduct journalist, one other in Nasarawa State

Lafia – Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of a presenter with Nasarawa Broadcasting Service and his friend by unknown gunmen on

0 News 24/10/2018 08:03:00 See how Nigerians are reacting to wizkid and Tiwa savage’s Fever music video

See how Nigerians are reacting to wizkid and Tiwa savage’s Fever music video

0 News 24/10/2018 20:50:00 Nigerian students bemoan lack of faith in graduates

Nigerian students bemoan lack of faith in graduates

… question expatriates handling of our industries By Elizabeth Uwandu One of the fallout of corruption and bad leadership is the loss in faith of a nation’s

0 News 22/10/2018 10:02:00 Lagos assembly debunks plot to impeach Ambode

Lagos assembly debunks plot to impeach Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday debunked speculations that it was plotting to impeach Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode. Speaking on the floor of the house

Most Watched Movies

cron