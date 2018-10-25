Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

A-Ibom farmers protest non-release of funds for rice seedlings cultivation



By Chioma Onuegbu

RICE Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, Akwa Ibom State chapter, yesterday, protested the non-release of funds meant for the cultivation of their rice seedlings under the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

The farmers, numbering over one hundred, protested from their office at Nkemba Steet, Uyo, to the state Ministry of Agriculture carrying placards.

Addressing newsmen, state Chairman of RIFAN, Professor Etim Ituen, who was represented by the Coordinator, Project Monitoring Committee, Mr.Emmanuel Usua, complained that the rice nursery raised by farmers were long overdue as a result of the non-release of the money for cultivation.

A-Ibom Assembly passes Utility Infrastructure Mgt Agency Bill

His words: “Akwa Ibom State rice farmers are protesting because we were captured early this year in the Anchor Borrowers Rice Project. We have raised the nursery for more than one month now but we cannot transplant because the money has not been given to us.

Addressing the protesters, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Dr. Charles Udo-Inyang, urged them to remain calm, adding that the government would urgently look into the matter.

