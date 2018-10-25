Focus your research on issues peculiar to Nigeria, Danbatta charges academia

By Emmanuel Elebeke
ABUJA—The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta has challenged the academia in the country to focus their research on the impact of various practices and issues peculiar to the Nigerian operating environment.
In doing so, he also charged them to pay more attention to the operational efficiency and service delivery capability and performance by telecommunication industry players to subscribers.
The EVC gave the challenge on Wednesday at a two day round-table organised by the commission with the academia, industry and other stakeholders at the Centre for Gender Studies, Bayero University, Kano from 24-25th October, 2018.
Dambatta noted that such specific studies will surely be an interesting read, given the new insights such studies may provide, stating that the telecom industry has enormous potentials for enabling environmental, social and economic benefits through broadband connectivity.
‘‘Academia is challenged to study the impact of various practices and issues peculiar to the Nigerian operating environment on the operational efficiency and service delivery capability and performance by telecommunication industry players to subscribers.
