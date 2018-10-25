Erue-led Delta APC debunks claim on sack by court

THE Prophet Jones Erue-led Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, has debunked claims by Chief Cyril Ogodo’s faction that the Federal High Court, Asaba, has sacked his exco as well as restrained the party from submitting list of candidates to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

A statement by Head, Strategy and Communications, Nick Ovuakporie, said: “For the avoidance of doubt and correction of misconceptions, the court held that the status quo ante be maintained, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“As such, the Jones Erue executive committee remains intact and in place, while all the party’s candidates for 2019 subsist as hitherto submitted to INEC.”

The statement noted that although some members of the other faction are not lawyers, they should be knowledgeable enough to grasp a straightforward judicial pronouncement and that “their attempts to obfuscate the decision of the court only goes to demonstrate their contempt for the temple of justice and propensity for rumour mongering and mischief making.”

He added: “Therefore, APC Delta State governorship candidate remains Chief Great Ogboru, while senatorial candidate for Delta Central is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.”