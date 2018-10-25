Police refund N6m extorted from Anambra bizman by SARS

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—The Nigeria Police have refunded N6 million allegedly extorted from an Onitsha aluminium manufacturer, Mr. Ugochukwu Oraefo by the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Anambra State.

SARS operatives in conference

The refund was made consequent to a petition by the businessman’s lawyer, Justus Ijeoma of the International Human Rights and Equity Defense Foundation, I-REF, to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on July 5, 2018.

Ijeoma, who is the Executive Director of I-REF, had alleged that the SARS (now FSARS) arrested his client and kept him incommunicado for over two weeks.

Kaduna crisis: El-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis

According to the lawyer and human rights activist’s petition to the Inspector General of Police, “the policemen threatened to wipe out the victim’s family should he tell anybody about his arrest, detention and torture and the N6 million extortion.

”The victim was taken into their torture chamber and hanged for close to an hour. The SARS operatives would later claim that the victim was arrested because he paid N20 million to an unknown caller in 2013 rather than for him to have reported the case.

“The SARS men claimed that somebody reported the victim to them in connection with the caller, who was a self-confessed criminal who demanded N50 million from the victim or he will wipe him and his family out.”

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Onitsha, Anambra State, Ijeoma while thanking the Inspector General of Police for his intervention on the matter, called for appropriate sanction to be meted out to the SARS men who perpetrated the act.

“We call on the Police authorities to expedite action on the investigation process with a view to bringing it to a logical conclusion without further delay.