Truck crushes conductor dead in lone accident

By Evelyn Usman
Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Iyana-Isolo, along the Oshodi- Apapa Expressway, Lagos, when a truck involved in a lone accident left one person dead.
Vanguard gathered that the truck, which had no number plates, was driving outward Isolo, heading towards Cele area, conveying another bad truck.
However, in the driver’s bid to negotiate a bend on getting to Iyana Isolo under the bridge, the truck entered a failed portion of the road.
A trader under the bridge, Babatunde Jonah, explained that “this is not the first time cars will be involved in an accident here because of the bad spot. But none has claimed a life as it happened today (yesterday).
“When the truck got here (pointing at the bad spot) the head got stuck. While the driver was trying to get it out, the faulty truck it was carrying shifted position and then collapsed.
“Unfortunately, the conductor got stuck in between. We only heard him exclaim ‘ye!’
“When the driver was alerted, he stopped, but nobody could rescue the boy. He died on the spot because he was motionless.”
The incident hampered the free flow of traffic along the route. Policemen from Ilasamaja Division arrived the scene to control traffic before the truck was evacuated with a crane.
