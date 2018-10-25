Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Kachikwu wins Burj award



Minister of State  for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Kachikwu, has received the Burj CEO Award for leader-ship, won by Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia in 2017.

Dr. Kachikwu was unanimously selected by the screening team and awarded the prestigious African Leadership Award of the Year at an event attended by over 700 delegates from 32 countries, in Shenzhen Province, China.

Kiki Osinbajo, Kennedy Okonkwo, Franklin, others receive Nigeria entrepreneurs award

Burj CEO Award, given annually by the International CLUB of CEOs to chief executive officers for their contributions to global developments in their various fields, is an annual event started in 2006 with headquarters in Dubai, with membership strength of 26,000 CEOs from over 50 countries.

Meanwhile, Kachikwu will also be conferred with the Honorary Citizen of Georgia Award from the states of Georgia and Maryland, USA, in an event to hold in Atlanta.

