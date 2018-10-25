Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Bello lauds President Buhari’s achievements in power sector



By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the power sector as a demonstration of genuine interest in making life better for the Nigerians.

Bello spoke, yesterday, while receiving in his office in Lokoja, the Chairman of the  Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Professor James Momoh, and members of his management team.

The governor, who expressed delight in the giant strides of the Buhari- led government in the last three years, promised his support to the organisation to enable it deliver on its mandate.

While applauding the plan of the organisation to set up an operational office in the state, Bello solicited its partnership in his administration’s rural electrification drive.

According to Bello, “the state government is willing to partner NERC in the provision of electricity to our communities. Several communities in the state are yet to be connected to the national grid.”

On his part, Chairman of the agency said the vision of government is to light up all parts of the country, and pointed out that the Buhari administration was working towards stable power supply.

He commended the governor on his effort at transforming the state, noting that the agency was looking into complaints bothering on over-billing.

