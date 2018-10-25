Senate wants FG to immortalise former CJN, Kutigi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Senate, yesterday, urged Federal Government to immortalise the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, late Justice Idris Kutigi, by naming a national monument in his honour.

While mourning the former Chairman of the 2014 National Conference convened by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Senate observed a minute silence in his honour.

It also resolved to send a delegation to commiserate with the family, government and people of Niger State over Kutigi’s death.

The Senate’s resolutions were sequel to a motion by Senator David Umaru (APC, Niger East) entitled Demise of Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Presenting the motion, Senator Umaru said, among others, “Senate notes with sadness and grief the demise of our erudite former Chief Justice, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, a patriotic Nigerian and jurist per excellence.

“The deceased jurist was an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as well as the School of Oriental and African Studies, SOAS, University of London, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1964.

“He was a gentleman, who occupied the Bench with integrity, character, industry and dignity, leaving behind indelible footprints and enduring legacies on the Nigerian judiciary.”