Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Cross River: Tribal sentiments, rotation shadow APC governorship bid



By Emmanuel Unah

CALAABR– Tribal sentiments are shadowing the aspiration of the All Progressives, APC, to win the governorship seat in Cross River following the emergence of Senator John Enoh and his running mate, Ntufam Ekpo Okon.

Zoning tears APC apart in Anambra

APC logo

Though Enoh and Okon are from Central and Southern senatorial districts, respectively are, they are said to be from the same Ejagham tribe, a matter that is said to be causing friction among some party stakeholders.

PDP sinking, says Akpabio

A member of the party who is Efik, the tribe that shares contiguous landscape with the Quas who are Ejagham told Vanguard that the selection of Okon by Enoh is a calculated move to undermine and subjugate the Efik. The disquiet by the Efik who dominate the Southern senatorial district follows Enoh’s visit to the Obong of Calabar, Etiyin Ekpo Otu V where he debunked claims that he once said that he does not need Efik votes to win the governorship election.

His decision to pick his running mate from the micro minority Qua ethnic group and leave out the majority Efik in the Southern senatorial district appears not to be helping matters for him.

Besides the configuration of the APC ticket, the Efik are said not to be prepared to wait for another eight years before assuming  the governorship seat since they believe Enoh would not only take eight years but also may handover to someone in the North which he may be short-changing if he wins the election.

The claims of the Efik are, however, not being taken lightly by the Qua, who feel a sense of betrayal by their Efik brethren with whom they have had political and cultural affinity for ages.

“We supported Donald Duke in 1999 to become governor and they have since had the positions of deputy governor, three senators, and now that a Qua son is being picked for the post of deputy for the first time, the Efik are about stabbing us in the back. If they do, we shall pay them in their own coin,” Johnson Eyata threatened.

He said the governorship flagbearer, Senator Enoh is from the Central district of the state while Okon is from the southern district and wonders why their tribal origins should be a major consideration when the two represent different districts.

“The people of Okoyong are in Odukpani, which is Obong’s territory and because they have brethren in other places that is why they speak the Ejagham dialect and not because they are necessarily Ejagham themselves” Eyata reasoned.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 02:34:00 Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Enugu Rangers have been awarded twenty five million naira after they beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to emerged 2018 Aiteo Cup champions.They Flying Antelopes

0 News 25/10/2018 02:45:00 Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph

Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph

The Asaba Miracle it’s been called now. Indeed, there is no better way to describe what Enugu Rangers did at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in

0 News 25/10/2018 03:00:00 Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

For the first time in a decade, Medicaid enrollment did not grow in 2018. According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, enrollment fell

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 15:13:00 FCT records Hailstones fall

FCT records Hailstones fall

Hailstones fell on Friday evening in the Gudu District of the Federal Capital Tertiary. Newsmen reports that some residents in the area were seen gathering the

0 News 22/10/2018 03:58:00 Pretty 20-year-old Nigerian lady storms Twitter to search for a husband (photos)

Pretty 20-year-old Nigerian lady storms Twitter to search for a husband (photos)

- A young, beautiful lady has taken to Twitter to indicate that she is looking for a husband- She listed a set of criteria that

0 News 25/10/2018 02:42:00 N-Power: FG to train 10m graduates by 2023 … Extends payment of beneficiaries

N-Power: FG to train 10m graduates by 2023 … Extends payment of beneficiaries

Stories by Yinka Kolawole The Federal Government has set a target of training 10 million graduates in Nigeria under the N-Power programme by 2023, even as

0 News 24/10/2018 12:46:00 Lifestyle: People are pretending to fall out of cars and posing amid strewn luxury goods for the viral 'flaunt your wealth' challenge on Instagram

Lifestyle: People are pretending to fall out of cars and posing amid strewn luxury goods for the viral 'flaunt your wealth' challenge on Instagram

Lifestyle People are pretending to fall out of cars and posing amid strewn luxury goods for the viral 'flaunt your wealth' challenge on Instagram The "flaunt your

0 News 22/10/2018 00:00:00 Sekibo counsels Diaspora Nigerians on domestic investment opportunities

Sekibo counsels Diaspora Nigerians on domestic investment opportunities

MANAGING Director and CEO of Heritage Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, has advised Nigerians in Diaspora to seek appropriate information in order to take advantage of

0 News 19/10/2018 11:17:00 Is Wizkid a Muslim or Christian?

Is Wizkid a Muslim or Christian?

In this article, we want to tell you about Wizkid real religion. There are many guesses about the faith of famous musician, some say that

Most Watched Movies

cron