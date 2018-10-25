EXPLOSION: Abia govt warns residents to shun pipeline areas

…As group calls for judicial inquiry into pipeline explosion

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—FOLLOWING the continuous spilling of petroleum products along the pipeline right of way in some communities in Osisioma Ngwa council area, Abia State government has warned residents of the communities to avoid such spots.

Explosion rocks Abia

This is as a socio cultural group in the state, Nzuko Ohanaeze Ndi Ukwa Ngwa, called for a judicial inquiry into the pipeline explosion that killed over 150 persons in Umuaduru and Umuimo villages in the council area.

It was gathered that another explosion looms in some of the pipeline host communities in the area due to leakages, even as more deaths are being recorded.

Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Chief Chizuru Kanu, who gave the warning in a statement, disclosed that affected areas would be cordoned off by security agencies until proper repairs are carried out on the said spots and the pipeline adjudged safe.

The commissioner said: “Sequel to the pipeline explosions experienced lately at various villages in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State as a result of leakages at various points of the pipeline, the following spotted areas along the pipeline where leakages have occurred are hereby declared as unsafe to wit: Umuaduru, Umuimo, Geometric Area, Umuka, Mbutu, Amuzu Ibeku, Okpuala Aro, Umueje, Umuohia, Aro-Umuonyeukwu, Amavo and Umueke villages. Consequent upon the need to forestall further loss of lives of Abians, it has become necessary to declare such dangerous spots along the NNPC pipeline unsafe.”

Group calls for judicial inquiry into pipeline explosion

Meanwhile, a socio cultural group in Abia State, Nzuko Ohanaeze Ndi Ukwa Ngwa, has called for a judicial inquiry into the pipeline explosion that killed over 150 persons at Umuaduru and Umuimo villages in Osisioma Ngwa council area of Abia State.

In an interview with Vanguard in Aba, National Chairman, Nzuko Ohanaeze Ndi Ukwa Ngwa, Barrister St. Moses Ogbonna, lamented the loss of lives during the explosion and called for adequate compensation to the victims.

Ogbonna disclosed that his group had donated N500, 000 to the relief fund set up by the government to assist victims of the incidents and urged public spirited individuals to join hands to mitigate the loss suffered by the people.

He said: “Nzuko Ohanaeze Ndi Ukwa Ngwa is calling for a judicial inquiry into the pipeline explosion that sent over 150 persons to their untimely graves. It had become necessary to set up such an inquiry. It must a judicial inquiry, not an administrative one. The inquiry will help us to get to the root of what actually happened, why and how it happened;whether there was an act of negligence from any quarter. It will also allow NNPC depot staff, IPMAN, tanker drivers and the citizenry to give testimonies about what they know about the incident. Perhaps, from inquiry into the incident, the depot can develop strategies to check re-ocurrence.

“The NNPC were alerted to the pipeline leakages, yet they did nothing. Instead of deploying pipeline experts to the areas, they only sat to watch, waiting for people to die.”