Nigeria's life expectancy now at 55-years - New WHO report

A global data has shown that the life expectancy of an average Nigeria is now 55 years old.

The data published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the 2018 life expectancy in Nigeria, shows that a male given birth to in the country would approximately live for 54.7 years while his female counterpart will be expected to live approximately 55.7 years in good health.

According to the data, Nigeria has a World life expectancy ranking of 178 out of 192 ranked countries.

Daily Trust reports that the new figure is a slight improvement from the previous life expectancy of 47 years.

Also, the 2017 report released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigerian females can live for approximately 51 years while males can live for just 47 years.

The NBS in its report noted that residents in Nigeria are liable to die of sicknesses and diseases, as well as other causes.

Causes of majority of the death cases listed in the report include influenza, pneumonia, tuberculosis, diarrhoeal diseases, stroke, HIV/AIDS, coronary heart disease, liver disease, prostate cancer, diabetes mellitus, maternal conditions, malaria, breast cancer, meningitis, cervical cancer, lung disease and low birth weight.

Other causes are road accident, road traffic and birth trauma among others.

Meanwhile, a recent report has it that life expectancy in Nigeria can increase to 74.8 years by 2040.

“Forecasting life expectancy, years of life lost, and all-cause and cause-specific mortality for 250 causes of death: reference and alternative scenarios for 2016-40 for 195 countries and territories using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016,” was carried out by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME)," the study said.

IHME is an independent global health research organisation at the University of Washington that provides rigorous and comparable measurement of the world’s most important health problems and evaluates the strategies used to address them.

Legit.ng previously reported that an average life expectancy will increase in many countries by 2030, according to new research.

Led by Imperial scientists in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the research shows that average life expectancy is expected to hit 90 in some developed countries by 2030.

The study which was published in The Lancet medical journal, South Koreans are likely to have the highest life expectancy in the world by 2030 while the United States is one of the lowest among developed countries.

