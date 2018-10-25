You’re bad losers - APC tells Amosun, DG VON, others

- APC has condemned the attack by some aggrieved members of the party against its national chairman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has given reasons why some member of the party are aggrieved with the actions of the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The party said some of the governors and the director general of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, are against Oshiomhole because of their failure to have their way during the exercise.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja, the national publicity secretary for the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu said the aggrieved members are looking for who to blame for their woes.

According to punch, Issa-Onilu alleged that Amosun was embittered because his attempt to foist a candidate on the people, using undemocratic means, failed.

Issa-Onilu said: “If we speak to the merit of this case, the Ogun State governor –the whole world saw it, the visuals were everywhere where he gathered some aspirants, stakeholders and said clearly, there won’t be primaries and right there he pointed at whom the next governor would be."

“In the case of Ogun, after that exercise failed after they tried to handpick who will be what, they sent a letter that they had agreed on direct primary and the party had no choice but to endorse what you want.

“On the day they all came for screening, including the governor, suddenly they left other aspirants and returned to Abeokuta, gathered some people and sent back to the National Working committee that they wanted indirect primary and the other aspirants said we were all here together, that they didn’t know when this change was made.

“The governor has done his best to get validation for this self-help. That is not possible. The first thing he did was to start saying things that made it look like something wrong has happened when nothing of such has happened.

“Secondly, he took certain monarchs, some traditional rulers from Ogun State to come and meet the president. I am surprised because someone like him, with due respect to him, should have understood the nature of the president we have, that no matter how close you are to him, he will listen to you but he will ask for the road to be followed.

“So, the problem he has is that, he was looking for whom to blame and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Aremo Segun Osoba readily came under attack and he blamed them for that," Issa-Onilu said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the APC had expressed high confidence in its national leadership.

The party said that both National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) are behind the the former Edo state governor in leading the party to the general election.

