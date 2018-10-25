Secondus, Atiku reportedly pacify Ekweremadu not to leave PDP

- Ike Ekweremadu reportedly threatened to leave the PDP

- The deputy Senate president was reportedly unhappy at not being picked as Atiku’s running mate

- He was pacified by Atiku and Uche Secondus

The deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu reportedly threatened to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was pacified by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the chairman, Uche Secondus.

The Pucnh reports that the duo called Ekwereadu and convinced him to drop his threat to leave the party.

READ ALSO: Missing General: Police declares 8 people wanted

It was reported that Ekweremadu was unhappy at not being picked as Atiku’s running mate as the highest ranking Igbo office holder.

He was also said to have been sidelined in the decision-making that led to the picking of a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as Atiku’s running mate.

Ekweremadu was reportedly concerned about his own fate if Atiku wins.

A member of the National Working Committee of the party who reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity said his fear was justified..

He said: “It is clear to us that the South-East will not produce the DSP in Atiku’s government. It will not also have any special role to play in the party as well. So, what will become of Ekweremadu? Will he return to the Senate as ordinary member?”

However, when the threat to leave the party became rife, both Secondus and Atiku were said to have made telephone calls to Ekweremadu to assure him of the party’s respect for him.

“I can tell you that both Secondus and Atiku had called Ekweremadu. They had asked him not to be worried and that the party had tremendous respect for him.”

Meanwhile, the protests by some youths against the nomination of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as “suspicious and diversionary”.

Valentine Obienyem, media aide to Obi said this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday, October 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Some youths under the aegis of “The Northern Youths Leaders Forum” met with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, October 23, and urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to reconsider the choice of Obi or risk losing their support.

Obienyem in his statement entitled RE: Northern group to Atiku: Drop Obi or forget 2019 said, it was a case of inventing a problem where none existed. He said the announcement of Obi as Atiku’s running mate elicited widespread approval and jubilation because it was adjudged as the best by most Nigerians.

Nigeria Latest News: Buhari vs Atiku - 2019 Elections | Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng