2019: PDP yet to name further members of presidential campaign council - Spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is yet to name further members of its campaign council for the 2019 presidential election.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, October 24.

He urged all members to remain calm and await further announcement by the National Working Committee of the party on the final composition of the council.

Part of the statement read: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a phony post circulating in the social media and purporting that the PDP has released further names to make up its 2019 presidential campaign council.

“The fabricators of the post even went further to allocate offices to certain individuals, claiming same to be officially assigned by the leadership of our great party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP has not released any further names other than those earlier released as members of the presidential campaign council.”

Currently, the only names and offices assigned and released by the party are those of the Director-General and Zonal Coordinators of the 2019 Presidential campaign as follows:

1. Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki – Director-General

2. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal - zonal coordinator, northwest

3. Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo - zonal coordinator, northeast

4. Governor Samuel Ortom - zonal coordinator, north-central

5. Governor Nyesom Wike - zonal coordinator South-south

6. Mr Ayodele Fayose - zonal coordinator, south-west

7. Governor Dave Umahi - zonal coordinator south-east.

8. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN- chairman, legal matters.

9. Governor Emmanuel Udom - chairman, fund raising committee

The party cautioned that any other names being bandied around and purported to have emanated from the party should be discountenanced accordingly.

’Therefore, we urge all our members to remain calm and await further announcement by the National Working Committee of the party on the composition of the campaign council in due course,’’ the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the MAJA party, Professor Mercy Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has asked former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to step down for her.

The female presidential aspirant said since her party and the PDP are members of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), there is the need for the emergence of a candidate for the coalition.

She stated that Atiku should step down for her on the account of age and being a woman, saying that the odd favours young candidates for the 2019 general elections.

She added that since men have ‘failed’ Nigeria, they should give women a chance to emerge as the nation’s next president and return the country back to the path of progress.

