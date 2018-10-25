2019: Oshiomhole panics, seeks reconciliation with aggrieved APC governors

- APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is currently walking on a tight rope in the ruling party

- The former governor of Edo state is now making moves to reconcile with aggrieved members of the party

- The APC primaries across the country had resulted to major disagreements in the party

A report by ThisDay indicates that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is making strenuous efforts to reconcile aggrieved members, particularly governors, whose interest have been worked against during the party primaries.

According to the report, the former Edo state governor is concerned that the crises generated by the primaries might jeopardise the chances of the APC chances in some states.

Some governors have been up in arms against the national chairman because their preferred candidates lost out, rallying their colleagues to move for his removal.

The governors have been sponsoring public demonstrations and approaching President Muhammadu Buhari to swing the tide in their favour.

Oshiomhole has, however, decided to set up a reconciliation committee that would bring all the aggrieved party chieftains to the table.

“His idea is that whilst he is aware that the governors opposed to him are not more than 4 out of 21, he thinks it is the party that would lose out if the crisis persists without a resolution,” a source said.

“He is looking at a situation in which consensus could be reached fast enough to beat INEC’s deadline for substitution of candidates,” a source quoted in the report said.

The APC national chairman had already embarked on consultations, aimed at stemming the revolt by some of the aggrieved state governors, before he traveled out of the country recently.

The party source said the national chairman was not happy with the attacks on him in the media being allegedly sponsored by some of the governors who failed to secure tickets for their anointed aspirants.

The source who did not want his name mentioned due to the sensitive nature of the issues, identified three state governors, Amosun, Akeredolu and Okorocha as being the arrow heads in the campaign to rubbish Oshiomhole.

He said that the chairman had reached out to some leaders of the party, including former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu and other friendly governors to help mediate with the affected governors.

The party is also planning to set up a reconciliation committee next week.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has accused Oshiomhole of incompetence.

In a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, October 24, by his senior special adviser on special duties and strategy, Doyin Odebowale, Akeredolu said the APC primaries exposed the incompetence of Oshiomhole.

The governor said the ruling party's national chairman mishandled the exercise across the country, describing it as a “political charade” and a revelation of “a shocking proclivity towards banditry and impunity.”

