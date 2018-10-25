2019: Governor Akeredolu blasts Oshiomhole, says APC primary was a political charade

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has accused APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of incompetence

- The governor said the ruling party's national chairman mishandled the just concluded party primaries across the country

- He also denied making any moves to remove Oshiomhole from his position

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has accused All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of incompetence.

In a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday, October 24, by his senior special adviser on special duties and strategy, Doyin Odebowale, Akeredolu said APC primaries exposed the incompetence of Oshiomhole.

The governor said the ruling party's national chairman mishandled the just concluded party primaries across the country, describing the exercise as a “political charade” and a revelation of “a shocking proclivity towards banditry and impunity.”

He asserted that recent events in the APC had justified his opposition to Oshiomhole’s emergence as the party's chairman.

Governor Akeredolu said those who feel aggrieved over the crisis that emanated from the primaries, reserve the right to demand justice, including calling for Oshiomhole’s removal.

Part of the statement read: “Those who collected varying and humongous amounts as fees from aspirants during the last grandiose charade called primaries and submitted names dictated to them by a cabal, notorious for capturing political power for unbridled pillage, should be bold to explain their real motives to the people. They should be honest enough to deal with the issues,.

“Events, which took place across the country during the political charade, have exposed not only sheer incompetence on the part of the national leadership of the party, but painfully, it has revealed a shocking proclivity towards banditry and impunity.

“It is becoming clear, increasingly, that party leadership at that level is seriously challenged in terms of capacity for serious engagements.”

The governor, however, denied allegations that he leading a plot to oust Oshiomhole from office by rallying some of his colleagues across the nation.

He also restated his resolve and that of the APC in Ondo state to work for President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election in 2019.

Some supporters of the APC under the aegis of Federation of Buhari Support Groups recently accused some governors on the platform of the party of spearheading the revolt against the Oshiomhole.

The group made the allegation during a protest in support of Oshiomhole at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, October 23.

The coordinator of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Sikiru, particularly mentioned Akeredolu and his counterparts in Adamawa, Ekiti and Ogun states; Jibrilla Bindow, Kayode Fayemi and Ibikunle Amosun.

