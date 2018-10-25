Mutterings over Egba’s defection to PDP persist in Bayelsa

By Emmanuel Aziken
THE defection of three-time Commissioner of Information in Bayelsa State, Chief Nathan Egba, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has continued to puzzle some political stakeholders.
Fake news: Ask Nigerians for forgiveness, PDP counsels APC, FG
Egba served as commissioner for information in three different regimes up till the Timpire Sylva administration and was known for his political closeness to the former governor, who is also the leader of the APC in Bayelsa State.
A party in turmoil, a vulnerable government and a confused presidency
However, Egba defected from the APC to the PDP following what sources in Bayelsa allege as a leadership crisis in the Sylva’s leadership of the party in the state.
A source privy to the development alleged the failure of Sylva to provide the correct leadership for the party in the state especially during the recent APC primaries.
“There were no primaries, Sylva just came and wrote down names of people to go for the various offices and this was seen as a sign of bad leadership,” one source privy to the development disclosed.
Egba, a founding member of the PDP in the state, who was received back into the PDP by Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House, on Tuesday, had said on that occasion that the PDP remained the only platform for real politicians.
He said: “I thank the Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, for this opportunity. I expressed interest to rejoin the party long ago and expected to go through some processes. I thank the Governor for the express admission into the party.”
Related Articles
Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win
Enugu Rangers have been awarded twenty five million naira after they beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to emerged 2018 Aiteo Cup champions.They Flying Antelopes
Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph
The Asaba Miracle it’s been called now. Indeed, there is no better way to describe what Enugu Rangers did at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in
Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy
For the first time in a decade, Medicaid enrollment did not grow in 2018. According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, enrollment fell
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
JAP tasks FG on poverty reduction, social justice
… says anti-graft institutions must be strengthened By Emmanuel Elebeke The Journalist Against Poverty (JAP) Initiative has called on federal government to urgently address the rising level
I am baffled by the conversation, plot to eliminate me, Fayose tells EFCC boss
..says he remains resolutely oppose to BuhariFormer Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose who presently is being detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission
Lifestyle: 14 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'The Office'
It's been more than five years since the NBC sitcom "The Office" aired its final episode, but it's remained wildly popular, especially as it continues
Lifestyle: 10 things you probably didn't know about 'Coco'
Last year, Disney and Pixar teamed up to release "Coco," a devastatingly beautiful movie about Mexican culture and the holiday Día de los Muertos. In
Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi
Lokoja, Oct. 19, 2018 Mr Isreal Alonge, on Friday emerged as the newly elected chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter. Newsmen
Africa’s youngest billionaire returns home unharmed after release by kidnappers
- Mohammed Dewji, Africa’s youngest billionaire, has been released by his kidnappers- He was abducted a week ago in Tanzania- The police said Dewji was
Post Your Comment below: >>