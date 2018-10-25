Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Mutterings over Egba’s defection to PDP persist in Bayelsa



By Emmanuel Aziken

THE defection of three-time Commissioner of Information in Bayelsa State, Chief Nathan Egba, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has continued to puzzle some political stakeholders.

Fake news: Ask Nigerians for forgiveness, PDP counsels APC, FG

(Photo right)-Former Governor Timipre Sylva; back in the reckoning for leadership of the state as the arrowhead of the APC.
Picture by Lindsay Barrett.

Egba served as commissioner for information in three different regimes up till the Timpire Sylva administration and was known for his political closeness to the former governor, who is also the leader of the APC in Bayelsa State.

A party in turmoil, a vulnerable government and a confused presidency

However, Egba defected from the APC to the PDP following what sources in Bayelsa allege as a leadership crisis in the Sylva’s leadership of the party in the state.

A source privy to the development alleged the failure of Sylva to provide the correct leadership for the party in the state especially during the recent APC primaries.

“There were no primaries, Sylva just came and wrote down names of people to go for the various offices and this was seen as a sign of bad leadership,” one source privy to the development disclosed.

Egba, a founding member of the PDP in the state, who was received back into the PDP by Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House, on Tuesday, had said on that occasion that the PDP remained the only platform for real politicians.

He said: “I thank the Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, for this opportunity. I expressed interest to rejoin the party long ago and expected to go through some processes. I thank the Governor for the express admission into the party.”

