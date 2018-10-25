DELTA: PDP, APC in war of words over Almona-Isei, others’ defection

By Perez Brisibe
THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State are locked in war of words over the stature of recent defectors from the APC to the PDP.
Among those who recently defected was Mr. Vanderpuya Abanum, running mate to the APC governorship candidate in the 2015 election, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.
Other defectors include Mr. Henry Onianwa, who was the Delta North chairman of the mainstream Delta APC; former member of the House of Representatives, Mercy Almona-Isei; Chief Emmanuel Ogwuda, Chief Gabriel Mordi and thousands of their followers.
They defected to the PDP during the PDP Delta North rally held in Kwale. Welcoming them the PDP had in a press statement issued by its publicity secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza, said that the “avalanche of defectors who crossed over from other political platforms into the warm and comforting embrace of the PDP, having realized that there is no hope or redemption in the sinking ship of APC in particular, which is gradually tearing itself to fragments not just in Delta State but all over the country, just like the clueless and inept administration of its leadership at the federal level.”
The APC in a swift reaction mocked the PDP and those it claimed defected to their party noting that they had been expelled from the party.
The APC in a statement by its publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Henry Onianwa was never the Chairman of APC in Delta North but leads an infinitesimal group of people as the Delta North Chairman of Mainstream Delta APC (MDA), a proscribed pressure group in APC Delta State, formed by Chief Otega Emerhor, an expelled member of the Party.
“Onianwa and his co-travellers who defected to PDP did same without committed members of the party defecting with them. The few persons who left were not adding values to the Party and APC Delta State sees their defection as good riddance to bad rubbish!”
