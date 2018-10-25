Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

PDP blasts “insensitive” Buhari over ‘you may choose to leave’ comment



…Faults APC “spurious publication” against Atiku, Obi

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has chided President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement earlier in the week that those who felt they have another country other than Nigeria were free to leave, describing the statement as characteristic of a failed leadership.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and President Muhammadu Buhari

The party said President Buhari, in saying that Nigerians, “who feel they have another country may choose to go”, has further confirmed that
“he is completely insensitive to the plight of our citizens and has no solution to the myriad of problems facing the nation.

The PDP said the comment was ‘unfatherly’ and a direct slap on the sensibilities of millions of Nigerians, who have been painfully bearing the economic hardship, hunger and starvation “caused by President Buhari’s wasteful administration, to the extent that many have taken to suicide missions and slavery as survival options.”

It added that “since Mr. President now knows that Nigerians across board are hurting
over the failures of his administrations, the least he, as an elected leader, should have done, was to accept responsibility, rise up to the occasion and find solutions, or at least, have some soothing words to suffering Nigerians instead of dismissing their pains and asking them to abandon their fatherland.

Meanwhile, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan yesterday tasked the All Progressive Congress, APC, to stop “spurious publication” against its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The publicity scribe said the APC, and the Presidency, “having failed to stop the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential candidate and having failed in their attempts to smear him with unfounded allegations, have now resorted to attacking our vice Presidential candidate and trying to create the impression that he is not well received in some parts of the country.”

He vowed on behalf of the party never to lose focus in its bid to reclaim the Presidency come 2019.

