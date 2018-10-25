Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

EUROPA LEAGUE: Victor Moses likely to make Chelsea squad against Bate



Victor Moses is in strong contention to be included in Chelsea’s 18-man squad for Thursday evening’s Europa League match against BATE Borisov.

Chelsea's Victor Moses under fire recent poor showing
Victor Moses

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, manager Maurizio Sarri revealed that Belgium international Eden Hazard will not be available for selection due to a back injury.

Arsenal need to stay with the best teams, says Emery

The Italian manager is now left with only three first team wingers in Victor Moses, Pedro and Willian and it is envisaged that the trio will be named in the 18 for the match day three tie against the Belarusian team, with two expected to start and one on the substitutes bench.

Moses’ hopes were increased when Sarri stated that he’s not sure if England U17 World Cup winning winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will make the squad.

Who gets Rohr’s nod to start against Libya?

The former Nigeria international was in Chelsea’s 18 against PAOK Salonika and Vidi FC but only tasted action against the Hungarian opponents.

He was linked with a departure from the Stamford Bridge outfit in the hours leading up to the close of the summer transfer window.

