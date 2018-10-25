Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

CHAMPIONS RANGERS!



….Flying Antelopes end 35 year-wait to lift first Aiteo Cup after 4-2 penalty kicks triumph over Kano Pillars

Enugu Rangers produced one of the greatest come backs in the Aiteo Cup when they came 3-0 down to hold Kano Pillars to a 3-3 draw in final of the 2018 Aiteo Cup final inside the magnificent Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Wednesday.

Rangers players celebrating

The Flying Antelopes went ahead to win 4-2 on penalty kicks.

2019: APC’ll form govt in Kwara, Buhari boasts

Kano Pillars displayed an incredible performance on the night to race to a 3-0 lead  at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba to lift the Aiteo Cup for the first time in 63 years.

It was a performance of extraordinary quality by the ambitious Pillars who opened the floodgate of goals just four minutes after the kick off.

It was a perfect response from skipper Rabiu Ali who, no doubt, led by example as he powered home from close range.

Rangers were tepid and manager Gbenga Ogunbote, no doubt, came under criticism for leaving his most creative and adventurous midfielders,  Godwin Aguda, Ajani Ibrahim, Solomon Opako, Kelvin Itoya and experienced Felix Ogbuke on the bench. while his Antelo

Real Madrid vs Levante: Madrid set club record for goalless run

Substitute Felix Ogbuke’s  goal revived the Antelope ‘I can do it’ spirit as they poured into Pillars zone like locust invasion.

Chidera Eze turned the game on its head on 77th minute when his solo efforts ended with a right foot strike that put the scores at 3-2.

Rangers International Team vs Kano Pillars at the 2018 AITEO cup final match in ASABA

Then wait for it as Ajani Ibrahim another substitute completed the dramatic comeback with Rangers equaliser in the Second minute of the eight minutes of additional time.

With scores at 3-3 at full time,  Rangers won 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 02:34:00 Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Rangers get N25m for 2018 Aiteo Cup win

Enugu Rangers have been awarded twenty five million naira after they beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to emerged 2018 Aiteo Cup champions.They Flying Antelopes

0 News 25/10/2018 02:45:00 Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph

Rangers ignite miracle in Asaba to complete series of comebacks in Aiteo Cup triumph

The Asaba Miracle it’s been called now. Indeed, there is no better way to describe what Enugu Rangers did at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in

0 News 25/10/2018 03:00:00 Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

For the first time in a decade, Medicaid enrollment did not grow in 2018. According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, enrollment fell

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/10/2018 15:48:00 Ighalo in EA Sports team of the week

Ighalo in EA Sports team of the week

Odion Ighalo’s five goals for the Nigerian National Team during the international break did not go unnoticed outside Africa, with EA Sports FIFA 19 naming

0 News 23/10/2018 09:18:00 Don’t review Kaduna curfew yet, CAN scribe advises El Rufai

Don’t review Kaduna curfew yet, CAN scribe advises El Rufai

Kaduna – Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim, has advised the state government against hasty review of 24-hour curfew

0 News 20/10/2018 18:11:00 Senator Dino Melaye reacts to Senator Shehu Sani’s resignation from the APC

Senator Dino Melaye reacts to Senator Shehu Sani’s resignation from the APC

Senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani resigned his membership of the APC following the controversies which trailed the party’s primaries for the 2019 elections. Senator Dino

0 News 23/10/2018 13:59:00 Army will sanction personnel for indecisive act in operations – Buratai

Army will sanction personnel for indecisive act in operations – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has warned that any officer or soldier whose indecisive act will lead to killing of personnel in an

0 News 23/10/2018 15:01:00 Meet young couple who recently graduated with PhDs, inspire internet users

Meet young couple who recently graduated with PhDs, inspire internet users

- Tatenda Nyabvudzi and Tinashe Harry are a couple- They graduated with PhDs together from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa- Their story has

0 News 20/10/2018 01:20:00 Mix Martial Arts land in Nigeria

Mix Martial Arts land in Nigeria

By Ubadinma JENNIFER A new sport, Mixed Martial Arts, has been introduced into the Nigerian sports lexicon. Jeff Taylor, President of Warrior Sport Championship is pioneering this revolution

Most Watched Movies

cron