Man Utd can forget Premier League, Champions League — Neville

PHIL NEVILLE believes Manchester United’s season is all but over – and they should start planning for next year already.
United lie 10th in the Premier League table and already nine points off the top, although they are second in their Champions League group behind Juventus – who they lost 1-0 to at Old Trafford last night.
However, ex-Red Devil Neville says they should forget about success in either of those competitions – with their best hope securing a top-four spot in the league.
Mourinho arrives on foot as Man Utd late again for Juventus game
He told BBC Sport: “United have now won only one of their past seven games – but I don’t think it’s a crisis situation.
